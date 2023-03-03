Basketball player Lebron James has foot problems.

The Lakers star’s feet need special attention.

“There is a loss of pigmentation on two toes.” There is no doubt that Lebron James is one of the best basketball players of all time. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, few know about his delicate feet. Now his secret is revealed! It has been reported that the Lakers star needs specialized care to prevent painful ulceration on his toes from affecting his game, according to a podiatrist. This treatment likely costs the basketball player thousands of dollars a month so he can maintain his NBA career. Lebron James injures his foot According to The Sun, award-winning podiatrist, Marion Yau, says she believes the injury to the player’s right foot could have been made worse because LeBron continued playing after he hurt it. He received treatment for the injury on Sunday, February 26, after he hurt his right foot during the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Everything seems to indicate that the star could be sidelined for a while.

Lebron James will not be able to play for a while after foot injury After the injury he suffered during the game against Dallas, Lebron James continued to play. Microphones on the court managed to capture the moment when the Laker player said he “heard a snap” after falling. A couple of days later, the basketball player was photographed sitting on the Lakers’ bench during the Memphis Grizzlies game. He was also wearing a boot.

Expensive treatment Podiatrist Marion Yau said that it was incredible that he continued playing on his injured foot: “It’s incredible that LeBron played after he fell,” she told The Sun. “Carrying on in the game on Sunday likely exacerbated the right ankle and now he’s probably on prolonged rehabilitation. Now he’ll be doing balancing exercises, strengthening exercises, and physio to support the ligaments in his right ankle and the muscles,” she added.

He’s had ankle issues before She then said that the best thing for the basketball player is to continue his rehabilitation: “It’s probably the best thing for LeBron and given his age to consistently rehab this injury until he’s ready to go back. Even when LeBron was injured in February, he seemed to just keep on going which isn’t good at all for his feet and ankles.” “Usually if you hear a pop in the foot then it might be worth checking no major tendons or ligaments are damaged.” A few weeks ago, the Lakers star had suffered a left ankle injury.

How much does he pay for rehab? At that point, the player received a scan that showed no problem, but the newly crowned NBA all-time leading scorer sat out a few subsequent plays. It was also revealed how much James will likely have to pay for the treatment. “I would say that every month LeBron will be likely spending around $7,000 on podiatric care, orthotics, and custom sneakers. LeBron has a complicated left foot and now there’s rehabilitation for his right foot on top of that. That’s a huge bill — adding up to $84,000 a year,” said Yau.