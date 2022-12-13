LeBron James devastated by the death of journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar
LeBron James pays tribute to journalist Grant Wahl. The journalist died of cardiac arrest at the World Cup. He had been denied entry to a match.
The death of journalist Grant Wahl has raised questions since it was announced. Wahl collapsed after the start of extra time in the game between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night at the World Cup in Qatar.
Early reports suggest that he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed and much controversy has erupted over his passing. The sports journalist had gotten into trouble earlier during the World Cup for wearing a shirt representing the LGBTQ community.
Grant Wahl had been detained
Wahl was briefly detained last month when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBT community in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.
His wife, Céline Gounder, wrote on Twitter that she is “completely shocked” and added that she was “so grateful” for the support she had received from her friends following the announcement of the journalist’s death. His brother also spoke publicly, causing more controversy.
Eric Wahl claims his brother was murdered
“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I’m Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow jersey at the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me that he received death threats. I don’t think my brother just died. I think they killed him. And I just ask for any kind of help,” he stated.
The journalist’s brother said this in a video that he posted on social media, before making them private, which generated a great deal of controversy regarding Grant Wahl’s death. ‘Theories’ began to circulate about what had actually happened to the sports commentator.
LeBron James pays tribute to Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl wrote his first cover story on LeBron James while the player was still in high school. The article is now revered as one of the most important pieces of sports journalism — a highlight in the careers of James and Wahl.
After the Lakers lost Friday night, James said of Wahl: “And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out. And I’ve always kind of watched from a distance.”
“The Chosen One”
Wahl’s career was linked to LeBron James, the NBA star who is facing his 20th season in the best basketball league on the planet. To understand the relationship that united both, you have to go to early 2000s, when the young man from Akron had not yet made his NBA debut.
Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated at the time and wrote a cover story about LeBron James titled, The Chosen One. A prediction that has proven to be true.