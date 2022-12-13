LeBron James devastated by the death of journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar

LeBron James pays tribute to journalist Grant Wahl.

The journalist died suddenly at the World Cup.

He had been denied entry to a match.

The death of journalist Grant Wahl has raised questions since it was announced. Wahl collapsed after the start of extra time in the game between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night at the World Cup in Qatar.

Early reports suggest that he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed and much controversy has erupted over his passing. The sports journalist had gotten into trouble earlier during the World Cup for wearing a shirt representing the LGBTQ community.

Grant Wahl had been detained

Wahl was briefly detained last month when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBT community in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.

His wife, Céline Gounder, wrote on Twitter that she is “completely shocked” and added that she was “so grateful” for the support she had received from her friends following the announcement of the journalist’s death. His brother also spoke publicly, causing more controversy.