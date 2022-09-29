Leaked video of Eduin Caz drunk at a concert.

The Grupo Firme vocalist passed out with a bottle in his hand.

Netizens severely attacked Eduin Caz. Grupo Firme is one of the most famous bands in Mexico because the regional Mexican is one of the favorite genres of many residents of that country and the US. They have reached the top of the popular charts and have acquired a lot of love from their fans while at the same time they have earned the hatred of others. On Sunday, September 25, Grupo Firme performed at the Zócalo in Mexico City and official statistics confirmed that 280,000 people who attended the free concert. It’s the largest crowd recorded at that venue. Grupo Firme’s concert in the Zócalo was a huge success During the concert, the band, along with their fans, sang several hits, including En tu perra vida, Ya superame and El toxico, to mention just a few. However, one night before that performance Eduin Caz was involved in a compromising situation. It is not a secret we see all kinds of things on social media, so what can you expect when celebrities are involved in the controversies? A video recently began to circulate where Eduin Caz appears to be under the influence. Filed Under: Eduin Caz asleep concert

Eduin Caz is caught passed out during a concert Eduin Caz has positioned himself at the top of fame and popularity thanks to the great successes that Grupo Firme has had, but he has also been severely criticized both for his behavior and personal style. This time he was caught drinking and, as if that were not enough, he fell asleep in the middle of a performance. According to La Opinión, this happened on September 24 when the Mexican band gave a concert at the Akron de las Chivas Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, where Eduin Caz fell on stage and also caused a great uproar after he was seen drunk with a bottle in his hand. Filed Under: Eduin Caz asleep concert

The Grupo Firme vocalist Luis Romero posted the video on TikTok, where you can see Eduin Caz surrounded by his bandmates while they play Ya no regreso contigo and he is passed out with a bottle in his hand while his brother Jhonny finished the song. So far, the post already exceeds 5 million views on TikTok.”What a desire to be like Eduin Caz,” can be read in the video that an internet user recently shared exposing the lead singer of one of the most popular regional Mexican groups of the moment. Filed Under: Eduin Caz asleep concert

People criticize Jhonny Caz’s brother Of course, the reaction on the part of internet users was immediate after seeing the Grupo Firme singer in such bad shape. He was harshly criticized once again. “Fame money and alcohol.” “No, how professional the boy.” “He was wearing the Britney Spears suit.” “I hope he realizes the damage that is done and all that he can lose if it is not treated in time.” “Those are the artists of the moment.” “I hope he does not destroy that success by alcohol,” it reads. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Eduin Caz asleep concert