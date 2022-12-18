The former footballer “shamelessly” shared the video.

Clara Chía walked around their house in pajamas while Shakira was not at home. A video that could change how the public views Piqué and Clara Chía is making an impact on social media. It could be the evidence that would confirm what everyone suspected about them. A video of Clara Chía inside Shakira and Piqué’s house when they were still together has been leaked. Telecinco Socialite confirmed that Clara Chía was already part of Gerard Piqué’s life more than a year ago. And it was a live Twitch with the popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos that provided the overwhelming proof. Leaked video of Clara Chía inside Shakira and Piqué’s house when they were still together We are talking about some images in which Clara can be seen walking behind Piqué at the former player’s house while he talked with his friend Ibai live. This is a video from a year and a half ago, when Piqué and Shakira were still together. Specifically, it was on August 15, 2021, when the Colombian singer was traveling with her children. During the video Clara Chía Martí makes several short appearances on the live broadcast, as if it were an accident. However, her carefree tour of the house seems to indicate that she knew the place well.

Piqué “celebrated” at home with Clara Chía while Shakira was not there As if this were not enough, the pajamas she was wearing would indicate that she had spent the night while Shakira wasn’t there. Therefore, a large number of users quickly made the video viral. What sparked the greatest indignation is that that same day Piqué had played an important game with his former team Barcelona, ​​scoring a goal that Shakira herself celebrated on social media writing: “Very proud of you, your team, your club, as well as us, your family, we always count on you when we need you the most.” While Shakira shared these words, Gerard was celebrating at home with Clara Chía.

“Piqué’s impudence has no measure” Social media users did not hesitate to express their opinions in the comments: “Piqué’s impudence has no measure.” “Incredible impudence.” “He put her in the house where he lived with Shakira, when Shakira was traveling.” “Piqué and Clara will not have a good ending, what starts badly ends badly,” to mention a few. As the truth begins to unfold between the contentious couple, it seems that things are indeed not going well in their relationship. MARCA stresses that, after discovering all this, it is rumored that the new couple has already broken up after an uncomfortable plane trip.

Is the controversial couple suffering a crisis in their relationship? According to some media, the couple traveled to Prague and it seems that they argued several times on the flight, something that did not go unnoticed by the other passengers: “The bad vibes were evident, he was looking at Shakira’s Instagram profile,” said an alleged witness. In the same way, it is rumored that another problem in their relationship is due to the fact that Shakira and the former Barcelona player confirmed that they had reached an agreement to allow the singer and her children to reside in Miami. Later it was reported that, given the situation, he was also thinking of buying a property in Florida to be able to be close to his little ones. However, this did not sit well with the 23-year-old. Click here to see the recording of Clara Chía walking around Shakira and Piqué’s house when they were still together.