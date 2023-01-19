Leaked audio of Piqué’s family talking about Shakira: They say they don’t want her around! (VIDEO)
Audio of Piqué’s family talking about Shakira: The international artist is not only facing problems with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, but apparently she also attacked the footballer’s entire family, as they have released unpublished audios where members of Piqué’s family talk about the singer and what she has done in recent months.
It seems that it was not enough for Shakira to teach the former FC Barcelona player a lesson for his infidelity. According to the Spanish media, she may be trying to turn her children against the Spanish footballer’s family! This is what is happening!
Piqué’s family complained about Shakira and they issue a warning!
Piqué’s family is complaining about Shakira since the controversial songs that the singer has been releasing after the footballer’s infidelity. On the Spanish program Sálvame’ of Telecinco, they revealed audios of the footballer’s family.
Presenter Mayte Ametla said that a member of Piqué's family gave him the audios where they can be heard saying that they want the Colombian singer out of their lives.
What the footballer’s family says in the audios
In addition, she added the following statements that are supposedly heard on the audios. "They don't care if life is going well or badly (for Shakira), but they ask her to definitely disappear from their lives," Ametla said.
Shakira could be trying to turn her children against her ex-in-laws
Worst of all, the Mayte also stated that Shakira could be manipulating her children to turn them against their father and her ex-in-laws: “They are worried about the trial because they know it will last forever . They even talk about Shakira is manipulating her children against her ex’s family.
"In this case, Shakira may be manipulating her own children against their paternal grandparents. What's more, Gerard had to spend an hour trying to convince one of his children to go into his grandparents' house," said Mayte.
Just like Trump? Shakira would build a wall to keep her ex-in-laws away
On the other hand, according to Milenio, a dump truck arrived at Shakira’s house, supposedly to build a wall. Allegedly, the Días de Enero singer wants to do it to block out her in-laws, who live next door.
According to Europa Press, the singer wants to separate her house from her that of her ex-in-laws. This may be happening because, Shakira had plans to move to Miami with her children after the New Year but it was postponed because of her father's health problems.