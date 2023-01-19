Piqué’s family says they don’t want Shakira near them.

Does Shakira manipulate her children? Leaked audio of Piqué’s family.

They say that Shakira will try to keep her ex in-laws away.

Audio of Piqué’s family talking about Shakira: The international artist is not only facing problems with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, but apparently she also attacked the footballer’s entire family, as they have released unpublished audios where members of Piqué’s family talk about the singer and what she has done in recent months.

It seems that it was not enough for Shakira to teach the former FC Barcelona player a lesson for his infidelity. According to the Spanish media, she may be trying to turn her children against the Spanish footballer’s family! This is what is happening!

Piqué’s family complained about Shakira and they issue a warning!

Piqué’s family is complaining about Shakira since the controversial songs that the singer has been releasing after the footballer’s infidelity. On the Spanish program Sálvame’ of Telecinco, they revealed audios of the footballer’s family.

Presenter Mayte Ametla said that a member of Piqué’s family gave him the audios where they can be heard saying that they want the Colombian singer out of their lives. Filed Under: Audio of Piqué’s family talking about Shakira