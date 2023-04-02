The 2 leading causes of death for Hispanics in the United States
What are the leading causes of death for Hispanics in the US? Cardiovascular diseases are a silent killer. Find out what statistics say.
- What are the leading causes of death for Hispanics in the US?
- Cardiovascular diseases are a silent killer.
- Find out what statistics say.
What are the leading causes of death for Hispanics in the United States? The Hispanic community in the US has its own challenges and opportunities. One surprising fact is their mortality rate. According to the most recent available statistics, for every 100,000 deaths in the US, approximately 567 of them are Hispanic.
The Census Bureau estimates that, by the year 2060, the life expectancy for the Hispanic community will be 88.2 years for women and 84.8 years for men. Knowing the most common causes of death among Hispanics could enable people to adopt better habits and seek preventative care.
Death rates among Hispanics in the United States
The mortality rate in the Hispanic population living in the United States can vary depending on factors such as gender and age. According to statistics, death rates are lower in the Hispanic population than in the non-Hispanic white population. According to figures from the US National Center for Health Statistics, in 2019 there were 567.5 Hispanic deaths per 100,000 residents.
In 2020, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mortality rate among Hispanics increased considerably; At some point in 2020, Latinos made up more than 24% of all patients affected by coronavirus, and 15% of registered deaths from the disease occurred in Hispanic patients.
The most common causes of death in the US
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cardiovascular diseases, cancer, COVID-19, accidents, strokes, chronic respiratory diseases, as the main causes of death in the US.
Cardiovascular diseases alone killed 695,547 people in 2021, while cancer ranked as the second cause of death, with 605,213 victims in the same year. Thus, it is not surprising that these illnesses are also reflected in Hispanic mortality rates.
What do most Hispanics die of in the United States?
What is the leading cause of death among Hispanics in the United States? According to the United States Census Bureau, the leading cause of death in recent years, at least in the Hispanic community, is cardiovascular disease. According to some health specialists, this is because the Hispanic population tends to have high blood pressure due to factors such as diabetes and obesity, something that occurs as a result of a sedentary lifestyle and other genetic factors.
Cardiovascular disease affects 42.7% of Hispanic women and 52.3% of Hispanic men. In addition, various studies have found that the Hispanic population of Mexican descent is more prone to suffer from high cholesterol levels, while Puerto Rican women are more vulnerable this condition.
Different types of cancer
Another main cause of death among Hispanics are the different types of cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that one in three Hispanics will be diagnosed with some type of cancer in their lifetime, and that one in five men and one in seven women diagnosed with the disease will die from it.
In 2021, more than 80,000 new cases of cancer are projected to be diagnosed in Hispanic men, and more than 95,000 in women. Taking into account that up to 2020, only 35.9% of the Hispanic population had health insurance, it is important to adopt habits that include regular check-ups, since these could be the first step to increase the probability of surviving cancer and minimizing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.