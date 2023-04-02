The 2 leading causes of death for Hispanics in the United States

What are the leading causes of death for Hispanics in the US?

Cardiovascular diseases are a silent killer.

Find out what statistics say.

What are the leading causes of death for Hispanics in the United States? The Hispanic community in the US has its own challenges and opportunities. One surprising fact is their mortality rate. According to the most recent available statistics, for every 100,000 deaths in the US, approximately 567 of them are Hispanic.

The Census Bureau estimates that, by the year 2060, the life expectancy for the Hispanic community will be 88.2 years for women and 84.8 years for men. Knowing the most common causes of death among Hispanics could enable people to adopt better habits and seek preventative care.

Death rates among Hispanics in the United States

The mortality rate in the Hispanic population living in the United States can vary depending on factors such as gender and age. According to statistics, death rates are lower in the Hispanic population than in the non-Hispanic white population. According to figures from the US National Center for Health Statistics, in 2019 there were 567.5 Hispanic deaths per 100,000 residents.

In 2020, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mortality rate among Hispanics increased considerably; At some point in 2020, Latinos made up more than 24% of all patients affected by coronavirus, and 15% of registered deaths from the disease occurred in Hispanic patients.