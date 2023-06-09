Lawmakers are asking immigrants to stay in Florida.

Lawmakers are asking immigrants to stay in Florida. The harsh new immigration law, recently signed by Ron DeSantis in Florida, is having unintended consequences. Now lawmakers who supported it are backtracking.

As workers are leaving Florida, truckers are refusing to deliver goods to the state and undocumented immigrants are afraid to show up to work, lawmakers are asking them not to leave.

Some legislators are asking through various media that immigrants not leave Florida and even to return if they have already left the state. According to Telemundo, they are worried about the local economy.

At a meeting in Miami-Dade County, which was organized by the Association of Hispanic Ministers, various legislators tried to clarify the new immigration laws. There were 160 people at the meeting — including ministers, pastors and organizers.