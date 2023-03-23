Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta after 18-years together

Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta.

They make it official after 18 years together.

An emotional video of Laura Pausini’s wedding circulates online.

Laura Pausini fulfilled the dream of many women when she walked down the aisle to marry the love of her life. After an 18-year relationship, the Italian-born singer finally said ‘I do’ wearing a beautiful wedding dress and accompanied by her loved ones

The beautiful singer began dating musician Paolo Carta in 2005 shortly after they met when the guitarist was chosen to accompany her on her tour. At first there wasn’t a spark but eventually they fell in love.

According to various media, Paolo Carta, also a music producer, proposed to Laura Pausini in 2012. However they didn’t plan the wedding at that time.

Shortly after, the singer found out that she was pregnant with her first and only daughter.She and Paolo Carta’s little girl was born in 2013. “We decided to wait for her to bring us the rings,” Laura Pausini told ¡Hola!.