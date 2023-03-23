Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta after 18-years together
Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta. They make it official after 18 years together. An emotional video of Laura Pausini's wedding circulates online.
- Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta.
- They make it official after 18 years together.
- An emotional video of Laura Pausini’s wedding circulates online.
Laura Pausini fulfilled the dream of many women when she walked down the aisle to marry the love of her life. After an 18-year relationship, the Italian-born singer finally said ‘I do’ wearing a beautiful wedding dress and accompanied by her loved ones
The beautiful singer began dating musician Paolo Carta in 2005 shortly after they met when the guitarist was chosen to accompany her on her tour. At first there wasn’t a spark but eventually they fell in love.
Laura Pausini marries Paolo Carta after 18 years together
According to various media, Paolo Carta, also a music producer, proposed to Laura Pausini in 2012. However they didn’t plan the wedding at that time.
Shortly after, the singer found out that she was pregnant with her first and only daughter.She and Paolo Carta’s little girl was born in 2013. “We decided to wait for her to bring us the rings,” Laura Pausini told ¡Hola!.
Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta’s romantic wedding
Now, after 18 years together, Laura Pausini made it official and shared a touching photo of her on Instagram, where she and her new husband are beaming.
“We have said ‘Yes,'” wrote the Italian singer along with the photo she posted on Instagram. But that was not all, because Laura Pausini decided to share a small reel of one of the most important moments of her life with her faithful followers.
Video of the wedding
The video shows Laura Pausini walking down the aisle with a huge smile and a special sparkle in her eyes. She’s looking at everything around her and her beautiful daughter also appears moved by the romantic ceremony.
The couple starred in an extremely emotional moment, while Paolo Carta played his guitar, Laura Pausini took a microphone and together they sang a song in Italian that is obviously about their relationship.
“The promise that will unite us in sickness and in health”
“This is our wedding promise: ‘The promise that will unite us in sickness and in health, will give it all meaning,'” Laura Pausini wrote in the description of the video that she shared on Instagram. The comments on both posts have been deactivated.
According to ¡Hola!, the civil union took place Laura Pausini’s parents’ house in Solarolo, a town in the Italian region of Romagna. It was an intimate ceremony with only relatives and the couple’s closest friends.