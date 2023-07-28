Is Laura G leaving ‘Venga La Alegría’ and moving to Telemundo?

It’s rumored that Laura G could be moving to Telemundo’s Hoy Día.

Is she leaving Venga La Alegría at the end of this month?

The presenter has not confirmed anything. Laura G could be moving to Telemundo's Hoy Día and leaving TV Azteca's Venga La Alegría at the end of this month.

IS LAURA G MOVING TO TELEMUNDO’S HOY DÍA? It’s been rumored that Laura G will leave the morning show Venga La Alegría at the end of this month. Now it’s being said the presenter will join Telemundo’s popular show, Hoy Día. Chamonic3 revealed the news on Instagram. «Laura G will leave the program Venga La Alegría on Azteca TV, on July 28 and according to what they tell me, she is going to Telemundo to the Hoy Día show. We will see in time,» Chamonic3 posted. The news has not been confirmed by the Mexican host, so people are waiting for confirmation.

What has Laura G said? As this news came out, Laura G shared an Instagram story where she said: «We cannot speed up what is not yet to come.» She also stated that we should enjoy the present. «Everything has its own rhythm. We cannot speed up what is not yet to come, nor slow down what is to come. We can only enjoy the present, be and let be. Whatever has to come will come because it always comes,» said Laura G’s story. After that message, the host showed her workout and her day on Venga La Alegría.

Fans are supporting her! The rumors continue to circulate and internet users sent messages Laura G, advising her to «go with your head high». In addition, they said that, although she is controversial, she’s usually very frank and that’s how she became one of Mexico’s favorite personalities. «Go with your head high, you were the only good thing about that pin… ugly program.» «You can be controversial, but you say things up front and always defend your ideals, if you leave the program it will be an injustice.» «I hope they are only rumors about you leaving VLA.» «Hopefully only rumors the problem is that there are more people who attack it than support it,» some commented.

How did the rumor began? It all started when entertainment journalist, Alex Kaffie, declared that Laura G would be leaving Venga La Alegría, saying her last day would be July 28, according to El Heraldo. «It’s good that you will leave Venga La Alegría.» «Why are you leaving @vengalaalegria? There is a rumor that your last day is July 28.» «Is it a lie that you are leaving, right my @lauragii? I watch the program just for you,» more people commented.