Laura Bozzo speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

The Peruvian host gives her opinion on Liliana Rodríguez’s attitude.

Laura Bozzo has a warning for Nicole Chávez. Undoubtedly, Laura Bozzo is a celebrity who’s often mired in controversy, especially when she’s too frank with her opinions. A clear example of this has been the situation during the gala for the third season of La Casa de los Famosos where she spoke about Liliana Rodríguez and Nicole Chávez. Now, the beloved Peruvian host speaks exclusively to MundoNow about the daughter of ‘El Puma’, José Luis Rodríguez and the controversy that has been unleashed. In turn, she issues a warning about what she will say to Nicole Chávez on Sunday. Laura Bozzo speaks exclusively to MundoNow about Nicole Chávez Laura Bozzo has big plans for the gala on Sunday, February 12, as she has revealed exclusively that she will confront Julio Cesar Chávez’s daughter, the most recent houseguest to be evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3, with what she has defined as her ‘secret weapon’. “The first thing I have to say is that I arrived with the intention of destroying her, destroying her, but when I saw her parents and they told me about the bullying she was suffering, I said, ‘Let’s see, I have to destroy her.’ But to her, the parents are not the culprits, not all children turn out the same, sometimes a black sheep comes out of you,” Laura Bozzo told MundoNow.

The Peruvian host reveals why she didn’t attack Julio César Chávez’s daughter She said that the behavior of one’s children varies and that it is not 100% the fault of the parents. After that she revealed why she didn’t attack Nicole Chávez: “I am a person who, despite looking like a warrior, I empathize. When I see pain in people I can’t attack them, I can’t, it’s stronger than me… I saw the pain in the parents’ eyes and I couldn’t.” “I don’t attack the weak, I attack the strong. I destroy her but not the parents, my heart squeezed and I really couldn’t say what I will tell her to her face,” added the Peruvian host in an exclusive interview with MundoNow.

Laura Bozzo reveals what she will do at th La Casa de los Famosos gala with Nicole Chávez “She is hypocritical, she played a totally stupid game of wanting to be antagonistic, I don’t know to what extent she pretended, in order to win. What I do know is that there were older people there who should have put her in her place because if I had been inside La Casa de Los Famosos’and I had heard her say something like that, I would have grabbed her by the hair… But parents don’t have to pay for their children’s mistakes,” revealed Laura Bozzo. After making it clear that on Sunday she will tell “her truths” to Nicole Chávez, she immediately commented on Liliana Rodríguez’s attitude about the Mexican boxing champ’s daughter. “Oh, Lilianita, how brave outside, why weren’t you brave inside? Why didn’t you tell Nicky what you thought to her face? Ah of course, it’s easy outside, right?”

The Peruvian host gives her opinion on what Liliana Rodríguez did “Hypocrite, you should have done it inside the house, not outside. That is what that lady who did not contribute anything to La Casa de los Famosos seems to me. I have affection and respect for her by the way.” Later she shared her displeasure after Liliana didn’t let Manelyk and the rest of the panelists speak. “She blah blah blah but why didn’t you talk in the house if you had everyone around you? Ah no, not there… There, scared, right? Please!” Laura Bozzo pointed out.