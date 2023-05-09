King Charles III was coronated on Saturday.

However, the new monarch and his queen have not been fully accepted by the public.

Laura Bozzo lashed out at the royal family. Television host, Laura Bozzo lashes out at King Charles III and Queen Camilla. After the monarch’s coronation ceremony, the royal family has been criticized by many. UK residents lived through months of uncertainty awaiting the coronation of a new monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth. That wait ended on Saturday, May 6, when King Charles was crowned in Westminster Abbey. Laura Bozzo lashes out at King Charles III and Queen Camilla Many people have been critical of the British monarchy and the idea of King Charles. However, Queen Camilla has caused even more outrage. Over the years, she has not managed to win the public’s affection who still see her as the woman who broke up Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Hispanic presenter Laura Bozzo is no exception.

Laura Bozzo doesn’t mince words Laura Bozzo has not missed the opportunity to speak out against King Charles and Queen Camilla on social media. “You can have a thousand crowns but never the love that the whole world has for DIANA, the true queen of hearts that we will never forget and you Camila will always be the mistress who destroyed her life, who used her to give children to the crown and her husband is not only King of England but for me he is the King but of the bastard,” she ranted on social media.

People react to Laura Bozzo’s post After Suelta la Sopa shared a screenshot of the television presenter’s comment on Instagram, internet users did not miss the opportunity to share their opinions. “We are all Laura.” “At least she says what many of us think.” “She couldn’t have said it better.” “It’s the harsh reality. They are kings of lies.” “The truth is right, whatever the Queen was, Diana.” “She may have the crown but not the love of the world as Diana did ”are some of the comments left on the post.

Remembering Princess Diana Laura Bozzo dedicated an Instagram post to Princess Diana. With a photograph that she accompanied by a brief message, she sent her love to the late royal. “Today everyone who loves you crowns you Queen of Hearts for your simplicity, humility, love for those most in need, for your courage to face a rotten monarchy,” the post started “You could have played dumb, ignored that you knew that Carlos had Camilla as a mistress, but you didn’t hide yourself. Example for women, you raised your voice, if you hadn’t done it, like so many who do not know anything, today you would be the queen. The world pays homage to you and in my case I send you rain of blessings to heaven. Forever our QUEEN.”