Laura Bozzo posts a video of herself getting Botox.

The Peruvian host wants to look rejuvenated.

She’s criticized on social media. One of the most controversial television hosts of all time is once again on everyone’s lips. We’re talking about the Peruvian presenter, Laura Bozzo, known for her show Laura en América. The television star shared a video that got a mixed response. It is worth mentioning that Miss Laura, as she was known on her show, is used to criticism, because of her demeanor and way of speaking. However, the former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos has been in the eye of the hurricane lately due to a video that she shared. Laura Bozzo is criticized over Botox video In the photo you can see presenter’s daughter showing off her figure wearing lingerie on a bed, then Laura appears next to her. What her fans didn’t like is that the Peruvian looks quite rejuvenated in the snapshot. So they began to criticize her, saying that her photo was edited. Faced with these accusations, the popular host decided to share a video on Instagram where you can see that she’s getting Botox injected into her face. In the description, she says that this clip is for all the netizens who say that her photos are edited.

“For those who tell me that I am only Photoshop” In the video, a specialist is seen injecting Botox into the Peruvian’s face. However, this generated several comments, even about the alleged doctor who is treating her. Laura sent a message to all those who criticize her for her supposedly edited photographs. “For those who tell me that I am only Photoshop. We already started with @javierderma a comprehensive treatment that I haven’t done for years to rejuvenate and improve the skin that I destroyed because of so much sun. Next week you will see the results,” said Laura Bozzo in the description of the video. Filed Under: Laura Bozzo botox

Was she screaming in fear? At the beginning of the video it is possible to see the television host looking a little nervous about what they were doing to her “Let’s start with Botox for the crow’s feet,” said the doctor before applying the treatment, while Bozzo screamed in fear over the injection in her face. “Help, all this from sunbathing so much… aside from age,” said the presenter while receiving the injections in her face. Internet users immediately started commenting. Filed Under: Laura Bozzo botox. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

“Don’t abuse filters” First, people criticized the man who is injecting the Botox into the Peruvian’s face, since he was not dressed like a doctor. The man was wearing a sheer black shirt with a fur vest: “And is this man a doctor? I ask because with those clothes he’s wearing he doesn’t look professional.” “What kind of doctor dresses like that to perform a serious aesthetic procedure?” “Because of sunbathing and for being almost 80 years old.” “Old age wrinkles are not from sunbathing so much.” “La Casa de los Famosos helped you because you realized how deteriorated you were.” “Don’t abuse the filters, you can see your face is very edited.” “Why do you deceive us? Don’t overdo it with filters.” “Why isn’t she shown as she is? You have to accept age.” “You’re finishing with all the filters in the world, leave something.” “The photo is too fake.” “Look at her hands,” the comments continued. With information from El universal, El Diario NY and La opinion. Filed Under: Laura Bozzo botox.