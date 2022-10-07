Laura Bozzo makes a surprising comment about Pablo Lyle (PHOTOS)

Laura Bozzo caused outrage with a comment about Pablo Lyle’s case.

Was she happy Pablo Lyle was found guilty?

She receives harsh criticism online. The reactions to Pablo Lyle’s verdict were not long in coming — not only from the media and the general public, but also from the actor’s friends and colleagues such as Horacio Pancheri, Sherlyn, Michelle Renaud, Andrea Legarreta, among others. However, Laura Bozzo outraged everyone. The Peruvian who recently ‘swallowed’ her words that ‘no one takes me out of Telemundo’ when seeing the fame she achieved after La Casa de los Famosos 2. She ended up returning to Imagen Televisión due to a threat of lawsuit for breach of contract. Now she’s posted a response to a message about Pablo Lyle’s verdict. Laura Bozzo shared an outrageous message about Pablo Lyle In Mexico, many people support the Mexican actor, arguing that the jury was too influenced by the victim being Cuban, in addition to the fact that the trial and incident took place in Miami, which has a large Cuban population. When it comes to Hispanics living in the US, they viewed Pablo Lyle in a harsher light and thought he should pay for what he did to Juan Ricardo Hernández. The 63-year-old man was punched by the soap opera heartthrob and died in the hospital seven days later.

The message Laura Bozzo reacted to It all happened on an Instagram account where Pablo Lyle’s guilty verdict had been shared. A user commented without expecting that “Miss Laura” would second her opinion: “Pablo did not come out to look for a problem much less to kill anyone. But the fear and the anger could not be controlled by one or the other,” the woman began. Then she finished: “Unfortunately, this man passed away and for that there were great and serious consequences. Lawyers, relatives and the jury had to respond to this case and sadly it was not favorable for anyone. One died and the other is in jail. Hopefully it will serve us all with experience to learn how to deal with emotional confrontations,”she concluded. Then Laura Bozzo appeared.

The Peruvian’s outrageous message about Pablo Lyle After the user commented about Pablo Lyle’s verdict, Peruvian Laura Bozzo responded and nobody expected that she would be happy that the actor is going to jail. “Excellent comment. That’s right and may this serves as a lesson to us, how in a minute, due to an attack of anger, our lives can change,” she began. She was emphatic that justice was done, which people took as a low blow to the actor: “And the worst thing is that (Pablo) left after hitting him, he had to stay. Everyone lost here but justice was done,” said the host while people began to go for the jugular.

Is Laura Bozzo the last person to comment on ‘justice’? Suelta la Sopa’s revealed Laura Bozzo’s message on Instagram and people pointed out that she was the last person to talk about justice and the authorities given her history: “Better to be shut up if she doesn’t have anything to talk about.” “Ayyy this Mrs. shut up…she’s so full of mistakes, she’s not the one to judge…she doesn’t like him.” “She’s an expert in judging and criticizing but is a problem that people do it to her.” And more people told Bozzo to shut up: “Ma’am, please! Her comments are too much.” “The nosy girl has already spoken.” “After a while she comes back defending the boy, typical of her changing her ideas.” “This lady who believes that everything she has done in life is good, is nothing more than a gossip fan for pleasure.”