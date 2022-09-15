Laura Bozzo attacks King Carlos III and Camilla wife over Princess Diana.

She says that they “murdered” Princess Diana.

She says that William should be King instead of Charles. Laura Bozzo is one of the personalities who has earned the love and hatred of many. She created more controversy after appearing on La Casa de los Famosos. But, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Peruvian star created controversy for lashing out at King Charles III and his wife Camilla. Like many, Laura Bozzo was one of the celebrities shocked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Peruvian did not remain silent after finding out the line of succession that makes Charles king and his wife Camilla queen consort. Laura Bozzo attacks Charles and Camilla After she shared her great discontent upon learning that Camilla will be the Queen Consort, Laura Bozzo again attacked the coronation of Charles III and his wife. As if that were not enough, she ended up blaming them for Princess Diana's death. El Gordo y La Flaca shared the video where the face of Laura en América talked about Camilla Parker Bowles being crowned Queen Consort.

Bozzo that the couple should not be the new monarchs after betraying Princess Di "It seems to me an atrocity, it seems to me a horror, it disgusts me and causes vomiting. The couple destroyed Diana's life. Diana was great… They made her believe that the prince was in love with her. The prince became a toad because all he wanted was to give the monarchy heirs but still be Camilla's lover," said Laura Bozzo. "For me, these two people will forever carry Diana's death on their consciences. The only queen of hearts not only in England but in the whole world, that's why to me it seems disgusting that this guy is King," said the Peruvian to El Gordo y La Flaca.

Laura Bozzo said that William should be King instead of Charles Later Laura Bozzo offered her interpretation of what happened to Diana. “From the beginning she was the one who devised all this deception against Diana, because they already demanded that he marry and they demanded heirs, but she had children and it was impossible. So they married this girl and made her believe in love, she, fascinated and in love, gets married and realizes that everything was a big lie. “That takes away all kinds of authority for me, that is, what example can there be in a King who does such a thing… William, who should be the King, not Charles, he is a man strictly managed by the monarchy, he will never show his feelings,” she said to El Gordo y La Flaca.

"For me they will never be royals, for me they will always be Diana's murderers" Finally, she pointed out what King Charles III and Camilla represent to her. "And to think that this couple who destroyed someone's life were to become monarchs, they do not have the moral authority and for me they will never be kings, for me they will always be Diana's murderers," was how Laura Bozzo wrapped it up. Internet users immediately commented: "I agree with her." "You are absolutely right with Laura." "First time I agree with Laura." "Well said!" "Totally in agreement, the world must repudiate this position.".