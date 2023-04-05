At least three Latinos were killed by storms in Tennessee
At least three Latinos were killed by storms in Tennessee. 32 fatalities have been reported from the storms. The severe weather has damaged property.
At least three Latinos were killed by storms in Tennessee. Across a wide swath of the United States authorities are assessing the destruction caused by powerful storms Sunday that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and Midwest to the Northeast, claiming at least 32 lives.
In a Tennessee county, at least nine people were killed, of which three turned out to be Latinos. There were five fatalities in Indiana and four in Illinois. In addition, deaths were reported in Alabama and Mississippi from the storms that struck Friday night and Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that Tennessee had at least 15 deaths, including nine in McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director of the state Emergency Management Agency. Governor Bill Lee toured the affected area on Saturday.
The Tennessee governor said the storm capped his “worst” week in office, days after a school massacre in Nashville that killed six people, including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife had just attended.
The EFE agency and El Diario NY reported that at least three Latinos are among the nine fatalities from the storms that struck last Friday night in McNairy County, Tennessee.
There was also devastation in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Norfolk, Virginia. Journalists from the AP confirmed the terrible damage from the storms.
County Mayor Tom Buck reported that María Ávila, William Ávila and Myrna Correa died in the Rose Creek area, one of four affected by the storms that destroyed more than 70 homes. Buck did not provide details about the ages of the deceased or the circumstances of their deaths.
At least 26 people have been killed by powerful tornadoes that have swept through the Midwest and South, leaving thousands of homes destroyed and tens of thousands of homes without power. So far, local authorities have confirmed the deaths of 12 people in Tennessee, five in Arkansas, four in Illinois, three in Indiana, one in Alabama, and one more death in Mississippi, EFE reported.
According to EFE, the tornadoes, which hit the Midwest and the South on Friday night, left behind a trail of devastation with trees and power poles uprooted from the ground, as well as destroyed homes that have become piles of debris.
According to the National Weather Service, storms could continue through this week. Especially dangerous could be this Tuesday, when lightning storms are expected in parts of Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among other states, according to the National Weather Service.