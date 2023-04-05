At least three Latinos were killed by storms in Tennessee.

At least three Latinos were killed by storms in Tennessee. Across a wide swath of the United States authorities are assessing the destruction caused by powerful storms Sunday that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and Midwest to the Northeast, claiming at least 32 lives.

In a Tennessee county, at least nine people were killed, of which three turned out to be Latinos. There were five fatalities in Indiana and four in Illinois. In addition, deaths were reported in Alabama and Mississippi from the storms that struck Friday night and Saturday.

Storms in the South and Midwest leave 32 dead

The Associated Press reported that Tennessee had at least 15 deaths, including nine in McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director of the state Emergency Management Agency. Governor Bill Lee toured the affected area on Saturday.

The Tennessee governor said the storm capped his “worst” week in office, days after a school massacre in Nashville that killed six people, including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife had just attended.