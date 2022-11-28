At 30, Daniel Suárez is in his sixth season in the Nascar Cup Series

Suárez made history by becoming the first Mexican to win a race in the Nascar Cup Series in 2022

The Hispanic community in the United States has been a great motivation in his career, and the driver wants to say thank you with even more victories!

After several years of participating in the circuit, Daniel Suárez made history in 2022 by being the first Mexican to win a race in the Nascar Cup Series, in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, held on June 12 at the Sonoma Raceway in California.

In his sixth season as a Nascar driver, and second year as part of the Track House Racing team, Suárez continues to make his way as one of the most popular Mexican drivers with the Latino community in the United States.

It is no coincidence that the racetracks are packed with Hispanics, since many of the fans that have unconditionally supported Daniel Suárez since the beginning of his Nascar career belong to the immigrant community who have found opportunities to start a new life in the United States.

The Mexican driver is recognized as a member of this community — something he sees as an honor and a responsibility. He knows that he is an important figure in the Latino Pride Nascar for the Hispanic community and that is why he strives to inspire a new generation of Hispanic drivers every time he starts the engine of his No. 99 Chevrolet.