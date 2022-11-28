Latino Pride in Nascar
This man has become a representation of what it means to be an immigrant in the United States, standing out for his Latino pride in Nascar for (...)
- At 30, Daniel Suárez is in his sixth season in the Nascar Cup Series
- Suárez made history by becoming the first Mexican to win a race in the Nascar Cup Series in 2022
- The Hispanic community in the United States has been a great motivation in his career, and the driver wants to say thank you with even more victories!
After several years of participating in the circuit, Daniel Suárez made history in 2022 by being the first Mexican to win a race in the Nascar Cup Series, in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, held on June 12 at the Sonoma Raceway in California.
In his sixth season as a Nascar driver, and second year as part of the Track House Racing team, Suárez continues to make his way as one of the most popular Mexican drivers with the Latino community in the United States.
It is no coincidence that the racetracks are packed with Hispanics, since many of the fans that have unconditionally supported Daniel Suárez since the beginning of his Nascar career belong to the immigrant community who have found opportunities to start a new life in the United States.
The Mexican driver is recognized as a member of this community — something he sees as an honor and a responsibility. He knows that he is an important figure in the Latino Pride Nascar for the Hispanic community and that is why he strives to inspire a new generation of Hispanic drivers every time he starts the engine of his No. 99 Chevrolet.
Off the track, fans always await him with words of encouragement. For many, Suárez has become a representation of what it means to be an immigrant in the United States, standing out for his tenacity, work ethic and discipline — three characteristics that inspire the next generation to follow their dreams. “Opportunities are for those who know how to take advantage of them.”
Suárez has also earned respect from Hispanics in the United States because he is a role model for Latino Pride Nascar and to boys and girls who admire the competitive spirit and humility with which the driver approaches each circuit, never forgetting to show his gratitude towards his own team, fans and sponsors.
Daniel Suárez has not forgotten where he comes from. As a Mexican, he feels deep pride in representing his country, and all of Latin America, in Nascar. There is always a group of Latin American fans that come to support him at every circuit where he races. It is precisely this emotional support that inspires him to go for more wins in his career.
Today, Suárez is a benchmark for the Hispanic community in the United States. While some have followed him since the beginning of his career as a driver, others are just learning about Nascar. Either way, Daniel is already one of the most popular drivers on the circuit. Learn more about his career in Mundo Motor!