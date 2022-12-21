In 2021, three in ten Latinos between the ages of 18 and 24 enrolled in college

For some Latinos it is difficult to access higher education for economic or social reasons

Learn about five myths that prevent Latinos from going to college Why are Latino students less likely to go to college? This statement from The Education Trust seems to support the idea that three in ten Latinos between the ages of 18 and 24 enrolled in college in 2021. This, according to a research conducted by Pew Research Center. However, despite the fact that this is a positive figure, there are still several myths to be debunked when it comes to higher education in the Latino community. For some members of this group, it is hard to imagine being able to go to college. This may be due to prejudices and certain Latino myths that have been passed down from generation to generation. Learn about some of them! 5. It is too expensive There is a myth that a college education is only possible for students who come from middle class or wealthy families. For those whose families live paycheck to paycheck, tuition, housing and food costs seem like an obstacle. This myth, despite being entrenched in the mentality of the Latino community in the United States, should not stop young people from pursuing higher education, since there are different types of scholarships and financial aid — such as the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship — which helps 30 outstanding Latino students each year.

4. Undocumented students cannot apply to college Another myth that often stops Latino students from considering higher education is their immigration status. Parents may fear reprisals or rejection by the university. However, this is not the case. In the United States, there is not a federal law that prevents educational institutions from accepting undocumented students. The other good news is that applicants who are DACA recipients have every right to apply to the university of their choice, as well as to access benefits such as scholarships and financial aid that help them cover their expenses for as long as their studies last. The McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship is open to both legal residents of the United States and DACA recipients, as long as one of their parents is of Hispanic descent and they meet the rest of the requirements, such as having a minimum GPA of 2.8, having completed community service and having outstanding academic achievements.

3. It is difficult to meet admission requirements Among the myths that discourage some students (and their parents) from applying to college are the admission requirements are too difficult.There is a Latino myth that only good grades or extracurricular activities are important. Extracurricular activities can be difficult for Latino students to participate in because of the cost. The good news is that there are up-to-date and useful guides for parents, applicants and both high school and university advisors to make the process easier, optimizing resources and generating ideas to increase the chances of acceptance. The McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship establishes a list of eight main requirements to apply for financial aid. Among these are: being in the last year of High School, having a minimum grade point average of 2.8, being under 21 years of age, and being eligible to enter a 2- or 4-year college program.

2. I can’t apply for financial aid if I’m Latino This myth is very easy to debunk because, although it is true that the applicant’s grades and academic record are important for getting into college, none of this is relevant when someone thinks about the Latino myths university applying for federal financial aid (FAFSA®). All students who wish to go to college have the right to apply for federal financial aid, even if they don’t have the best grades. The applicant’s ethnicity and the Expected Family Contribution do not matter either.

1. A university degree isn’t worth it if you are Latino This belief is closely tied to the culture, traditions and perspective that each family has regarding higher education. Many young Latinos aspire to be the first in their family to go to college and each year the number of university applicants belonging to this community increases. However, it is possible that generational differences for parents who do not thoroughly understand what it means i to get a college education can be an impediment. One of the myths regarding a college education is that it won’t be worth it due to the lack of job opportunities and the long-term financial commitment involved in paying back school loans. One way to dispel this myth is through programs such as the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship, which offers financial aid that makes college more affordable for Latino students. Through its HACER® National Scholarship program, McDonald’s has provided a list of resources so that parents and guardians can accompany young people in this process, which will undoubtedly make the experience of pursuing higher education less intimidating for the whole family.