Title 42 has come to an end.

The US government is preparing for a surge of immigrants.

At least 100,000 Latin Americans will be eligible for family reunification.

The end of Title 42 has been an important issue these days for the Biden administration. Today they announced great news for Latin American migrants, as many will be allowed to enter the US to reunite with their families.

This plan was announced after Title 42 ended on Thursday, May 10 as the COVID-19 emergency was terminated. Now the US government has good news for some migrants.

The US will allow at least 100,000 Latin Americans to apply for family reunification parole

As the Biden administration prepares for the end of asylum restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it offers some new legal options for people, especially families, to come to the United States.

The government has said it will admit at least 100,000 Latin Americans seeking to reunite with family in the United States, but has released almost no details. The plan was announced as restrictions tied to a public health policy, known as Title 42, expired Thursday.