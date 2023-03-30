Last photo taken before Nashville school shooting revealed

A photograph taken moments before the shooting was revealed.

It shows children studying with their teacher.

3 children and 3 adults were killed in the attack.

A shooting in the early hours of Monday, March 27, shook the United States, and hundreds took to social media to express their horror. On Tuesday, March 28, a photo was released showing the moments before the shooting in Nashville.

The shooter, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender woman who entered the school area armed with an assault rifle and a pistol, was killed at the seen by police.

Last photo before Nashville school shooting released

The New York Post published the photo. In it, a group of children are sitting in a circle in front of their teacher on what seemed like an ordinary day.

However, everything would change since moments after the photograph was taken when alarms went off alerting everyone that there was an active shooter in the school.