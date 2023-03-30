Last photo taken before Nashville school shooting revealed
A photograph taken moments before the shooting was revealed. It shows children studying with their teacher. 3 children and 3 adults were killed.
- A photograph taken moments before the shooting was revealed.
- It shows children studying with their teacher.
- 3 children and 3 adults were killed in the attack.
A shooting in the early hours of Monday, March 27, shook the United States, and hundreds took to social media to express their horror. On Tuesday, March 28, a photo was released showing the moments before the shooting in Nashville.
The shooter, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender woman who entered the school area armed with an assault rifle and a pistol, was killed at the seen by police.
Last photo before Nashville school shooting released
The New York Post published the photo. In it, a group of children are sitting in a circle in front of their teacher on what seemed like an ordinary day.
However, everything would change since moments after the photograph was taken when alarms went off alerting everyone that there was an active shooter in the school.
Nashville authorities say that the shooter bought 7 weapons legally
The person who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville legally purchased seven firearms in recent years that they hid from their parents before the attack, police said Tuesday.
Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School is the latest mass shooting to rock the country. Three 9-year-old students were killed, as well as the elementary school principal, a custodian, and a substitute teacher.
School attacker had a map with multiple locations of the school
Police initially identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who recently began identifying as transgender. Years ago Hale was a student at that private, Christian institution.
Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including possible entry points, and studied the building before carrying out the massacre, according to authorities. At first, authorities indicated that Hale was a woman, but at the evening news conference, the chief Police said Hale was transgender, according to the AP.