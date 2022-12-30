The last photo of Pelé with his daughter

The last photograph of Pelé is shared on Instagram.

The former soccer player was surrounded by his family when he died.

“Rest in peace,” said the soccer player’s daughter. THE LAST PHOTO OF PELÉ IS REVEALED! After the death of the Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento at 82 years of age his daughter shared last image of the soccer player with his family. The soccer player had been fighting aggressive colon cancer since mid-2021. This year was one of the most difficult for Pelé, due to several emergency hospital visits. His last stay lasted for 13 days until he lost the battle against the disease. THE LAST PHOTO OF PELÉ The last image of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, was posted on social media. In it, he was surrounded by his family, who were with him when he died The image was shared on the official account of the soccer player’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, where she said goodbye to her famous father. “All we have is thanks to you,“ says the first line dedicated to her father. The image shows the Pelé’s hands while he is surrounded by his closest relatives in the hospital. While “King Pelé” was connected to an IV.

“Rest in peace” Kely Nascimento noted that she loved her father “infinitely”. The image shows the hands of his children and grandchildren, who also said goodbye with affection. Shortly after reporting the death of her father, internet users have not stopped sending messages of support and affection to the family. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in the Instagram post she recently shared. “King Peléls” daughter was always sharing updates on her father’s health with her followers.

"Today is a very painful day" But Kely Nascimento was not the only one to share images of her father before he passed away. His grandson, Arthur, also shared a farewell and spoke of the sadness that overwhelmed him after the death of his grandfather "Dico". In the post, he shared several photos with him and above all, he praised the achievements he had in his country of origin, Brazil. "So, without a doubt, today is a very painful day, the most painful of my life, but now we can only remember the good times, what Pelé did for Brazil and for the world, the people he helped and the achievements that he had in his career and in his life. And grandfather Dico, you are my idol, and you always will be, no matter where you are, on earth or in heaven, and I will always be your feijão tutu."

The best soccer player? Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades charming fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific goalscorer for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team, The Associated Press reported. He took Brazil to the great heights of soccer and became a global ambassador for his sport on a journey that began on the streets of São Paulo state, where he kicked a sock full of newspapers or rags, according to the AP.