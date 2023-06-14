A Las Vegas man claimed a UFO crashed near his back yard.

He describes seeing 8-foot aliens with shiny eyes.

He talks about the encounter in a YouTube video. LAS VEGAS MAN CLAIMS HE SAW 8-FOOT-ALIENS IN HIS YARD! One of the mysteries mankind has been struggling with for years is whether life exists on other planets. Now a man from Las Vegas claims that he saw a UFO crash near his house and encountered two aliens. Recently, the US government reported that there is a record of encounters with UFOs, but they did not give further details. Over the years, various conventional explanations for UFO sightings have been proposed, including natural phenomena such as meteors, light reflections, balloons, conventional aircraft, and perceptual errors. LAS VEGAS MAN DESCRIBES HIS ENCOUNTER WITH 8-FOOT ALIENS Alien society51 posted a YouTube video where a man talks about what happened when he says a UFO crashed near his house. He declared that it was a terrifying moment that he experienced with his family and described seeing two huge creatures with giant eyes on his patio. «I know some people are not going to believe this,» the man began, «But I just wanted to tell you what happened to me and my family.» He added that he is «100% sure the creatures were not human.»

How did the encounter happen? In the video, the man stated that he heard something fall from the sky and at that moment he noticed a large light that landed near his home. He also heard something like an explosion. «I hear something fall from the sky. I turn around. The only thing I see is a big light falling from the sky, and moments later I feel a big impact and a bang,» he stated in the YouTube video.

Was it really a UFO? The young man said that after seeing the crash he went out into the backyard, where he observed a large creature. According to his description, the alien was taller than a person and had a very strange shape. He called his father and they both watched it. «When that happened, the only thing I can see in the backyard is a tall creature. Probably around eight, ten feet tall. Very thin. So, I call my dad. He went to backyard, and he saw the same creature I saw. He told me to go inside the house. At this point, we’re all freaking out me and my family.»

What did the alien creature look like? Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have been a topic of debate and fascination for decades, which is why this video quickly went viral. It shows the 911 call, police camera footage, and security footage from the neighbors. But it was the physical appearance of the creatures that really caught people’s attention. «When I looked at it in the eyes, my body just froze. like the same experience of having sleep paralysis. ‘m staring at him and I’m looking at his whole body and he has weird looking feet and a big face and eyes and you could see a big mouth,» explained the young man, who did not hesitate to call 911, according to Daily Mail.