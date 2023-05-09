Larry Hernández worries his fans on social media.

He shared videos from the hospital.

He released a statement after canceling performances. Larry Hernández is in the United States for several concerts, however, the regional Mexican singer has had to cancel performances due to health problems. He told fans he hopes to reschedule. The singer’s team shared a statement on social media about the cancelations. In addition, thousands of Larry’s fans have expressed concern online about videos that the singer has shared from the hospital. Larry Hernández cancels performances due to health problems On his official Instagram account, regional Mexican star, Larry Hernández told his fans that he has been sick. He had suggested it might be COVID-19. The singer went to get tested and said in an Instagram story hat he tested negative for COVID-19, however, he tested positive for type B influenza, a serious illness.

Larry Hernández’s health problems After confirming that he doesn’t have COVID-19, the artist proceeded to explain in his stories that he contracted another type of virus that has him in isolated bed, type B influenza. “They are going to give me medication. I came out negative for COVID but positive for Influenza B. I have to be isolated in a room for several days until it goes away, I send you a hug,” Larry said from his bed, wearing a face mask.

Larry cancels performances Larry’s team shared a statement indicating the singer canceled at least one event in the US. Likewise, they kept fans informed, saying that the singer had health problems and will not be able to perform. The statement reads: “With all the respect our audience deserves, we wanted to inform you that due to health problems and circumstances beyond the artist’s control, Larry Hernández will not be able to perform tonight at Cantina Phoenix in Hendersonville, North Carolina, like Saturday May 6th at Escape Night Club in Moultrie, Georgia.”

The singer says he’s in a lot of pain After the videos shared from the Sacred Heart 2 Medical Clinic in Anaheim, California, Larry gave an update to his followers stating that he wanted to see a doctor because he was in severe pain. “I have arrived, I am at home, yesterday I had to visit the Sacred Heart Clinic in Aneheim as an emergency, since it was making it very difficult for me to be able to walk. The pain in my body was very great and more in the area of my back and chest, I coughed and my whole stomach and esophagus ached.” Said the singer.