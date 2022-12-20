Criticism rains down on Larry Hernández for praising Messi after Argentina’s World Cup win (PHOTOS)
Criticism rains down on Larry Hernández for praising Lionel Messi. A few days ago, we saw Ángela Aguilar celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win. The regional Mexican singer was criticized despite the fact that she said she’s 25% Argentine.
Now it’s Larry Hernández’s turn after he shared a post on Instagram, not celebrating the Argentina’ victory, but praising Messi, which made many people angry.
“How great you are”
“We are going to die and we will not see a final like this again, other generations will leave and will not see what we saw today again,” the corrido singer began in an Instagram post, along with a photo of Messi and thousands of trophies.
"You are great Messi, and how beautiful it is to be alive at the same time. We have lived through everything, even the p%& pandemic, war, and now this is the best, we saw him raise the last glass that you needed. @Leomessi Thank you God for letting us enjoy this moment. Thank you, thank you, thank you," concluded Larry Hernández's post.
What people are saying
As expected, Larry’s praise of Argentine player Leonel Messi sparked a wave of criticism because people say he wasn’t the only person on the team that there were 11 other players on the field who helped them win.
"Please Larry, this World Cup was arranged, and no matter how much they look for him, that's how things are in football." "But why do they only praise Messi? If on the field there were 11 players who gave everything, Argentina won not only Messi." "They idolize him as if he had played alone against France." "I don't know who is more disastrous, if Messi who celebrates a penalty that never existed , or you who became a failed salsa singer as a singer."
Was Argentina’s win planned?
Although Angela’s situation is a little different than Larry Hernández’s, she has also received plenty of negative comments. Larry has not spoken out about what people are saying.
"Did you see the first half of the final? Argentina completely erased the French. They woke up and Argentina kept fighting until the last second. Well deserved." "That cup was more than arranged for Argentina." "Larry loves to make a fool of himself, luckily they pay him for that," people commented on Escándalo's Instagram.