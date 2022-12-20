Criticism rains down on Larry Hernández for praising Messi

Larry Hernández celebrates Messi’s triumph.

The regional Mexican regional singer gushes over Messi.

He’s harshly criticized for his praise.

Criticism rains down on Larry Hernández for praising Lionel Messi. A few days ago, we saw Ángela Aguilar celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win. The regional Mexican singer was criticized despite the fact that she said she’s 25% Argentine.

Now it’s Larry Hernández’s turn after he shared a post on Instagram, not celebrating the Argentina’ victory, but praising Messi, which made many people angry.

“How great you are”

“We are going to die and we will not see a final like this again, other generations will leave and will not see what we saw today again,” the corrido singer began in an Instagram post, along with a photo of Messi and thousands of trophies.

“You are great Messi, and how beautiful it is to be alive at the same time. We have lived through everything, even the p%& pandemic, war, and now this is the best, we saw him raise the last glass that you needed. @Leomessi Thank you God for letting us enjoy this moment. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” concluded Larry Hernández’s post. Filed Under: Larry Hernández is criticized for praising Messi