Lara Campos reveals what it was like to play Petita in Corona de Lágrimas 2.

The 10-year-old actress gets advice from her sister Gloria Aura.

She says that her biggest dream is to appear in a movie. On August 29, Corona de Lágrimas 2 was released. It’s a story that starts ten years after Rómulo Ancira ended up in prison for his crimes and since then the Chavero family has worked hard to overcome the challenges that life throws at them. Now the young and talented actress Lara Campos speaks exclusively to MundoNow about her role in the second installment of the melodrama Corona de Lágrimas, telling us a little more about her character as Petita, a sweet girl who suffers under her mother’s great contempt. Corona de Lágrimas 2 actress Lara Campos speaks exclusively about her role Petita is the daughter of Patricio and Olga Ancira, and the granddaughter of Refugio, a character played by Victoria Ruffo. Over time, she will try to get in touch with her mother, who abandoned her when she was very young. And now, the young actress shares exclusively with MundoNow what it was like to play Petita in the soap opera Corona de Lágrimas 2. Lara Campos has dazzled both her audience and the actors and actresses who have worked with her.

Lara reveals what it was like to play Petita in Corona de Lágrimas 2 "Petita is a 10-year-old girl who is somewhat capricious. They brought her up well and she's a good girl," Lara Campos began about her role in Corona de Lágrimas 2. She later shared with MundoNow what it was like to adapt to her characters personality changes. "She has many contradictions because sometimes she is happy and sometimes angry and sometimes she doesn't stop crying." She revealed that one of the ways she makes herself cry is by rubbing her eyes, however she told MundoNow that she has another secret to cry on command.

How was the relationship between the 10-year-old actress and the rest of the cast? When talking about her work with Alejandro Nones, who plays Petita's father Patricio, the little actress pointed out that the experience "is good, cool, and we always had something to eat, they were always ordering food at lunchtime". She said that working with Victoria Ruffo was "super cool, we always made her dance, she was always making jokes and I like her very much". It should be noted that Lara Campos has a YouTube channel she started when she was four years old, where she already has over 3 million subscribers.

Lara Campos has received good advice from her sister Gloria Aura Lara Campos, who is only 10 years old, revealed that her father Enrique Campos and her sister Gloria Aura have always advised her to be a professional and continue to grow artistically as well as to fight to achieve her dreams. She also shared that she doesn't lose hope of being able to appear on a season of La Voz Kids. During this Christmas season, Lara Campos made two music videos showing her artistic talents and as if that were not enough, she wrote a book entitled Lara y la selva mágica. She revealed that she loves math and one of her big dreams would be to be able to act in a movie.

Petita invites everyone to watch Corona de Lágrimas 2 The little actress shared a message for all the viewers who have become fans of the second installment of Corona de Lagrimas since "the good stuff" is just coming on the telenovela. "Thank you very much for watching it, I hope you like it a lot because it's just starting and a lot of things are going to happen, don't miss it." This is how the little girl who plays Petita spoke exclusively with MundoNow about her role and the experience she has had with her co-stars on the soap opera. This could be one more step that would pave the way in her career as an actress.