Lady Frijoles’ sister returns to the US after being deported.

She shares a surprising video saying she’s pursuing the American dream in Texas.

Yolanda Zelaya was deported with her sister Miriam.

Yolanda Zelaya, the sister of Miriam, better known as ‘Lady Frijoles’, says that she’s back in the United States after being deported. However, she sparked outrage on social media for the image that she shared with all of her followers confirming that she’s pursuing the American dream.

In an Instagram post, the sister of the now famous presenter showed that she returned to the US after being deported. It’s her second try at having a better life in the United States.

WILL SHE MAKE IT THIS TIME?

Miriam Zelaya is a Honduran woman who gained notoriety more than four years ago when she was traveling with the Migrant Caravan to the United States. A news channel aired a clip where she complained about being served a plate of beans in Mexico and it went viral, angering Mexicans.

Later she traveled to Dallas, Texas but she and her sister were involved in an assault in 2019 and they were both deported. However, when Miriam returned to her country, she became famous and was even offered a position as a television host, which she still has today.