Lady Frijoles’ sister returns to the US after being deported
Lady Frijoles' sister returns to the US after being deported. She shares a surprising video saying she's pursuing the American dream in Texas.
- Yolanda Zelaya was deported with her sister Miriam.
Yolanda Zelaya, the sister of Miriam, better known as ‘Lady Frijoles’, says that she’s back in the United States after being deported. However, she sparked outrage on social media for the image that she shared with all of her followers confirming that she’s pursuing the American dream.
In an Instagram post, the sister of the now famous presenter showed that she returned to the US after being deported. It’s her second try at having a better life in the United States.
WILL SHE MAKE IT THIS TIME?
Miriam Zelaya is a Honduran woman who gained notoriety more than four years ago when she was traveling with the Migrant Caravan to the United States. A news channel aired a clip where she complained about being served a plate of beans in Mexico and it went viral, angering Mexicans.
Later she traveled to Dallas, Texas but she and her sister were involved in an assault in 2019 and they were both deported. However, when Miriam returned to her country, she became famous and was even offered a position as a television host, which she still has today.
WHY DID LADY FRIJOLES’ SISTER GO TO THE UNITED STATES?
Now, after several years, Miriam’s sister has shared a surprising video on Instagram showing that she returned to the US, writing: “A second chance Dallas TX.” In the video, she’s in a car and you can see buildings in the background.
Lady Frijoles managed to avoid going to trial but she was fined $1,000, had to take an anger management course and was forbidden to have contact with the victim. Her sister was also prosecuted for the incident.
WHAT DO PEOPLE SAY?
Seeing her adventures in the US, people immediately commented: “That’s good, I’m glad to know that you came back.” “Mommy, come to Los Angeles, I’ll take care of you here.” “Welcome, little friend.” “Where to go.” “Excellent, blessing” Hello, welcome, greetings”..
Lady Frijoles explained why she commented about the beans in Mexico: “I said it because it offended my girl, really. I felt very bad. I said it so that the young man could hear it and the camera recorded it,” she said. She added that she said that because her daughter was sick. According to Prensa Libre, the Honduran added: “The beans are very tasty, I do like beans.”