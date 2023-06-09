Lady Frijoles mourns her father’s death.

The Honduran immigrant shared the sad news on Instagram.

Mirian Zelaya suffers a terrible loss.

Lady Frijoles mourns her father. Honduran Mirian Yamileth Zelaya Gómez, better known as ‘Lady Frijoles’, continues to cause a sensation on social media. Since she criticized the food in Mexico, she has been the subject of conversation. Now, she’s suffered a terrible loss.

Mirian Zelaya has become a sensation on social media and everything she posts causes a stir. Recently, the Honduran immigrant shared that her heart is broken after losing a loved one.

Lady Frijoles mourns her father’s death

Photo: Instagram

Through her Instagram stories, Lady Frijoles shared the sad news that her beloved father had died. In one of her stories she shared a mourning bow while at the top on a white background she wrote in black letter: «Rest in peace daddy.»

Mirian Zelaya immediately added another story where she’s posing with her father. In the photo she has blonde hair and her father looks haggard.