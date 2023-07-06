‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ contestants’ salaries are leaked!
After the immense popularity of La Casa de los Famosos México, there have been reports circulating about how much the contestants are paid and the disparities in their salaries.
The show has generated significant buzz from the start, with clips and viral moments on social media. Given its widespread viewership, the discussion around the alleged salaries of the celebrities has become a topic of interest and speculation.
La Casa de los Famosos México is a huge success
Since its premiere on June 4, La Casa de los Famosos México has captivated audiences and generated significant discussion. The interactions and dynamics among the celebrity participants have sparked viral moments on social media, keeping viewers engaged and intrigued.
As the show continues to unfold, intriguing details have emerged, particularly regarding the participants’ salaries. Leaked information suggests that the amounts they receive for their time spent on the reality show have become a topic of interest and speculation among viewers.
How much do contestants on La Casa de los Famosos México earn?
During a segment on Maxine Woodside’s radio program, Todo Para la Mujer, the topic of how much contestants make on the popular reality show was brought up.
According to the presenter, contestants on the reality show are compensated with substantial salaries for each week they spend in the house. However, she also said that they don’t all make the same amount.
How much are the contestants earning?
On Todo Para la Mujer, Maxine Woodside revealed that contestants on La Casa de los Famosos receive a weekly salary of around $5,800. However, she emphasized that the amount varies depending on their individual contracts.
Woodside explained that lesser-known contestants receive approximately $5,8oo, while others have contracts specifying double or even triple that amount. According to Woodside, Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris are potentially among the highest-paid contestants on the show.
It seems that Wendy Guevara receives less than her peers
Speculation how much they make on La Casa de los Famosos México has also spread on social media. It’s said that Sergio Mayer, Poncho de Nigris, and Paul Stanley are considered the highest-paid contestants, while Wendy Guevara is believed to be the lowest paid.
The Twitter account @Los_5REALISTAS suggests that Wendy receives around $4,100 per week on the show, whereas Sergio, Poncho, and Paul reportedly receive approximately $7,038. The rest of the participants are said to earn a weekly salary of $5,865.