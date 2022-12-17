‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’: Three celebrities who will appear on the show! (PHOTOS)
3 more celebrities have been confirmed for La Casa de lost Famosos 3! Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and Arturo Carmona were the first to be confirmed.
If you’re a fan of this popular Telemundo reality show, you can’t wait for them to reveal all the celebrities who will soon be competing for the grand prize, since the controversies that erupt during the show are addictive.
Telemundo has exclusively revealed three other faces that we are sure everyone will be talking about. Let’s remember, the first three celebs announced were Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and actor Arturo Carmona.
La Casa de los Famosos 3: The celebrities who were previously announced
Telemundo has confirmed Osmel Sousa, Juan Rivera and Yameyry “La Materialista” Ynfante will appear on the new season of La Casa de los Famosos which premieres live on Tuesday, January 17 at 7pm/6c, according to the official release.
These three personalities join those who were already announced: Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and Arturo Carmona. They will live together under the same roof in total isolation with other celebrities and two fans, who will be announced soon, to vie for the cash prize. The new season of the most famous Hispanic reality show will feature episodes full of drama, tension and surprises with exclusive 24/7 access on LaCasadelosFamosos.com.
Meet the new cast members!
Osmel Sousa is internationally known as the Czar of Beauty. This Cuban businessman and beauty pageant expert has managed to win numerous crowns as president of the Miss Venezuela Organization. Also, he served as president of the jury of the famous reality competition, Nuestra Belleza Latina.
Before entering the world of beauty pageants, he was the artistic director for Radio Caracas Televisión and Channel 8 in Venezuela. As an actor, he appeared in multiple plays in Maracaibo and Caracas, and in films such as Los Tracaleros, and in the telenovelas Cosita Rica (2003) and La Mujer Perfecta (2010). Filed Under: The House of Famous 3
Jenni Rivera’s brother hopes to get first place
Juan Rivera is the younger brother of music legend Jenni Rivera and a member of the most prominent family in regional Mexican music, which also includes his siblings Lupillo Rivera, Rosie Rivera, and his niece Chiquis.
Rivera also has a career in the music industry and his songs El Ser Equivocado and La Lampara have charted on the Billboard Latino charts. The son of Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra, he began his singing career at the age of 16, releasing his first album, El Atizador, in 1996. Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3
“La Materialista” will appear!
Yameyry Ynfante is known in the entertainment world as La Materialista. Ynfante is a singer, songwriter, rapper, actress and model with millions of followers on social media. In 2011 she was chosen by Noche de Luz, in her native Dominican Republic, as one of the best bodies of the summer.
In 2012, she made her debut as an actress in the parody El Cartel de los Macos and the following year she became the first Dominican artist to appear in the opening act of the Miss Venezuela pageant. Her first musical success was La Chapa Que Vibran among the 10 songs with the greatest impact in her country. Filed Under: The House of Famous 3