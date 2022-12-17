3 more celebrities have been confirmed for La Casa de lost Famosos 3.

These personalities will put on quite a show in the new season!

Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and Arturo Carmona were the first to be confirmed.

If you’re a fan of this popular Telemundo reality show, you can’t wait for them to reveal all the celebrities who will soon be competing for the grand prize, since the controversies that erupt during the show are addictive.

Telemundo has exclusively revealed three other faces that we are sure everyone will be talking about. Let’s remember, the first three celebs announced were Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and actor Arturo Carmona.

La Casa de los Famosos 3: The celebrities who were previously announced

Telemundo has confirmed Osmel Sousa, Juan Rivera and Yameyry “La Materialista” Ynfante will appear on the new season of La Casa de los Famosos which premieres live on Tuesday, January 17 at 7pm/6c, according to the official release.

These three personalities join those who were already announced: Paty Navidad, Aylin Mujica and Arturo Carmona. They will live together under the same roof in total isolation with other celebrities and two fans, who will be announced soon, to vie for the cash prize. The new season of the most famous Hispanic reality show will feature episodes full of drama, tension and surprises with exclusive 24/7 access on LaCasadelosFamosos.com.