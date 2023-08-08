The 9th houseguest is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’

Intrigue after nominations on La Casa de los Famosos.

There were intense emotions and confrontations.

Who was the 9th houseguest evicted?

The ninth houseguest has been evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México just one week from the show’s grand finale.

The audience has voted and now we know who has made it to the finale.

The celebrities have been isolated in the house fo 60 days so far.

Next week everything will end but one star is not longer in the running, as she was evicted during the Gala on Sunday, August 6.

WHO WAS EVICTED FROM THE MOST FAMOUS HOUSE IN MEXICO?

The nominees to be the ninth houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico were Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and ‘La Barby’ Juárez.

The first to be saved was Poncho de Nigris, so Wendy and La Barby were the ones in danger of eviction.

Everyone was shocked on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico when it was announced that the boxer was the ninth to be eliminated.

Poncho de Nigris, Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer, Emilio Osorio and Wendy Guevara are the finalists.