The 9th houseguest is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’
The ninth houseguest has been evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México just one week from the show’s grand finale.
The audience has voted and now we know who has made it to the finale.
The celebrities have been isolated in the house fo 60 days so far.
Next week everything will end but one star is not longer in the running, as she was evicted during the Gala on Sunday, August 6.
WHO WAS EVICTED FROM THE MOST FAMOUS HOUSE IN MEXICO?
The nominees to be the ninth houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico were Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and ‘La Barby’ Juárez.
The first to be saved was Poncho de Nigris, so Wendy and La Barby were the ones in danger of eviction.
Everyone was shocked on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico when it was announced that the boxer was the ninth to be eliminated.
Poncho de Nigris, Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer, Emilio Osorio and Wendy Guevara are the finalists.
WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK ON LA CASA DE LOS FAMOSOS MÉXICO?
Last week the nominees were influencer Wendy Guevara, boxer Mariana ‘La Barby’ Juárez and Poncho de Nigris.
With the grand finale a week away, the tension between the houseguests is growing as everyone yearns to reach the finale.
As well as taking home the prize over $200,000.
Nicola Porcella was the first to win the golden ticket before fighting broke out.
WHY WERE THEY NOMINATED?
In a surprising move, Poncho de Nigris, Nicola Porcella and Emilio Osorio agreed to protect their leader, Sergio Mayer.
The Mexican actor, and former member of Garibaldi has faced six nominations so far on the reality show.
The strategy was based on luck and on a roulette wheel that added or subtracted points from the contestants.
In the end, the only nominees turned out to be Wendy, Poncho and La Barby Juárez.
TENSIONS AND CONFRONTATIONS IN THE MOST FAMOUS HOUSE IN MEXICO
However, the decision of the so-called ‘devils’ of Team Infierno angered Sergio Mayer.
The singer also felt uncomfortable being saved in this way and there was a heated discussion.
There were harsh words and shouting but, in the end, the leaders overcame their differences.
In the dynamic La Jugueteria, the houseguests opened gift boxes to find the Golden Ticket and move on to the finale.
FIRST RUNNER UP ANNOUNCED
Peruvian-born actor, Nicola Porcella became the first finalist on La Casa de los Famosos México.
He obtained the Golden Ticket, winning immunity and a direct pass to the grand finale according to the official site.
During the ninth Nomination Gala, La Barby, Poncho de Nigris and Wendy Guevara were on the tightrope.
So Sergio Mayer and Emilio Osorio also secured their place in the final along with Nicola.
THE GRAND PRIZE
The excitement and the rivalry between the stars continues and each day becomes more intense inside the house as the grand finale approaches.
With only a few days left, the houseguests prepare to give their best in the upcoming trials and clashes.
The public is eager to find out who will take home the big prize.
The prize is four million pesos, or approximately $234,000.
EMOTIONS AND EXPECTATIONS IN THE GRAND FINALE
Despite the tension and conflicts, there have also been moments of laughter among the celebrities.
Some have forged strong bonds of friendship, while others have had to face their fears and overcome personal challenges.
The reality show is expected to surprise viewers with the final gala, which promises to be spectacular and full of emotions.
There will be special appearances, emotional moments and, of course, we’ll find out who the winner is.
