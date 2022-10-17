Kroger plans to buy Albertsons in a US supermarket mega-merger

Kroger announced plans to buy Albertsons, creating a grocery giant.

The merger of the two largest grocery stores in the country would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other massive retailers.

On Friday, Kroger offered more than $20 billion to buy Albertsons Companies Inc.

Two of the nation’s largest grocery stores have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with chains like Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers that have gotten into the grocery store business, reported The Associated Press.

On Friday, Kroger offered $20 billion to buy Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 a share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter.

Kroger-Albertsons merger would create a US supermarket giant

For its part, Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands such as Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together, the companies employ about 710,000 people.

The deal is likely to come under intense scrutiny from US antitrust regulators, especially in a time of high inflation for food prices. If approved, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.