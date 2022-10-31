Kroger says it hates being the ‘bearer of bad news’ and discontinues popular product
SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR FAVORITE SNACK! Kroger makes an announcement that will disappoint many customers. Although the supermarket says it hates being the ‘bearer of bad news’, it reveals that it’s discontinuing a popular product.
Kroger publicly apologized to the millions of shoppers hoping to find one of America’s most popular snacks on its shelves. They revealed that one of the most prized flavors of their Simple Truth potato chips had been discontinued.
It all started with a confused customer who asked the company on Twitter why he hadn’t been able to find Simple Truth Organic Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips at the Kroger store he frequents in Fremont, Ohio.
“You need to bring these back before I have no reason to live,” the buyer begged for them to restock the supermarket chain with this delicious snack, as he says that its flavor was never close, or comparable to, that of other snacks.
The popular potato chip flavor!
The buyer claimed that Kroger’s organic potato chips were the “best tasting” on the market and given his concern, the company had no choice but to reply that it was sorry “to be the bearer of bad news”, but that he would never see his favorite potato chips again.
“Ugh! We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Simple Truth Organic® Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips have been discontinued!” the company replied on Twitter. “We are very sorry,” the company added.
They also discontinued Bubly Bounce
This is not the first time that the supermarket chain has disappointed its customers. In fact, just earlier this month, Kroger had to acknowledge that it would no longer sell Bubly Bounce flavored sparkling water, after a customer complained that he hadn’t found it in his Nevada Kroger store for three months.
“Our apologies. Bubly Bounce has been discontinued from our stores,” Kroger responded. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We have shared your feedback and comments with our leadership team for further review. Have a nice day.”
Kroger is warned: They will lose customers!
Still, the customer was not ready to give up, so he asked the company to reconsider the decision. “Maybe it’s time to rethink these decisions if you want to keep customers,” claimed the customer angry about the loss of his favorite snack.
For this customer, “cutting flavors” is not the best business strategy. However, Kroger was open to evaluating its decision. “We did share your desire to see these chips be brought back with our Merchandising Team. Thank you!” Still finding your favorite items on the Kroger shelves?