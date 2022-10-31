Kroger says it hates being the ‘bearer of bad news’.

The supermarket chain apologizes to its customers about discontinued product.

It is not the first time Kroger has disappointed its customers.

SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR FAVORITE SNACK! Kroger makes an announcement that will disappoint many customers. Although the supermarket says it hates being the ‘bearer of bad news’, it reveals that it’s discontinuing a popular product.

Kroger publicly apologized to the millions of shoppers hoping to find one of America’s most popular snacks on its shelves. They revealed that one of the most prized flavors of their Simple Truth potato chips had been discontinued.

It all started with a confused customer who asked the company on Twitter why he hadn’t been able to find Simple Truth Organic Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips at the Kroger store he frequents in Fremont, Ohio.

“You need to bring these back before I have no reason to live,” the buyer begged for them to restock the supermarket chain with this delicious snack, as he says that its flavor was never close, or comparable to, that of other snacks.