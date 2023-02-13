Krissy the Medium may have predicted where missing teen Susana Morales’ body would be be found
Last week the tragic discovery of the body of a teen who had been missing since July was reported. Now, a video, where Krissy the Medium may have predicted where Susana Morales’ body was, has gone viral on social media.
Six months after she was reported missing, Gwinnett, Georgia police confirmed that human remains found near a stream belonged to 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was last seen on July 26, 2022.
Krissy the Medium shared a video about Susana Morales’ location
Social media users are pointing out a video posted a month ago by Krissy the Medium. She made statements about where she believed the teen was and it turns out much of what she said corresponds to where Morales was found.
On her official YouTube channel, KrissytheMedium, the psychic posted a 20-minute video about Susana Morales. She pointed out that her statements were not based on facts, but on her psychic visions.
Krissy said she was approached by a man in a car
Krissy begins by saying that she sees a car approaching Susana, as well as a man. She said she thinks everything happened very quickly and Susana didn’t have time to react.
On the other hand, she says that she sees that Morales was approached by someone. She said the young woman was quickly forced into the car with other people.
“Feels like there is water, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was near a lake”
During the video Krissy also highlighted key points that Susana presumably tried to communicate through her visions. Even the possible location on a map that the 16-year-old girl or her remains could be found.
“She tells me I have to go up, she is not in Atlanta. She shows me a field, it’s a field that’s not too far from a road and it feels like there’s water, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was near a lake,” said the psychic a month ago.
People are sharing Krissy’s predictions on social media
Since Susana Morales’ remains have been found, Krissy the Medium’s statements have been shared on social media, including in a short TikTok video.
Krissy the Medium even some of the coincidences between her visions and what officials shared in their official statements on TikTok. She put some screenshots in her video that confirmed what she said. Gives click here to see what Krissy the Medium said about Susana Morales.