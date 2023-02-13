Krissy the Medium’s statements about Susana Morales have gone viral.

Social media users say her predictions were correct.

What happened to missing teen Susana Morales?

Last week the tragic discovery of the body of a teen who had been missing since July was reported. Now, a video, where Krissy the Medium may have predicted where Susana Morales’ body was, has gone viral on social media.

Six months after she was reported missing, Gwinnett, Georgia police confirmed that human remains found near a stream belonged to 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was last seen on July 26, 2022.

Krissy the Medium shared a video about Susana Morales’ location

Social media users are pointing out a video posted a month ago by Krissy the Medium. She made statements about where she believed the teen was and it turns out much of what she said corresponds to where Morales was found.

On her official YouTube channel, KrissytheMedium, the psychic posted a 20-minute video about Susana Morales. She pointed out that her statements were not based on facts, but on her psychic visions.