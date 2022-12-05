Korean actor Yeom Dong dies at 55.

He was known for appearing in The King 2 Hearts.

People mourn his death on social media.

Dong was one of the most beloved Korean actors because he always gave himself totally to acting and his appearances in various plays were highly applauded by fans and critics. This is why his death is being mourned.

The actor passed away on December 2 and the news was released on December 3. So far the cause of his death is unknown, but the family is heartbroken and his fans are devastated.

His family has not spoken publicly about his death but many people offered their condolences and asked for prayers for Yeom Dong and his loved ones.