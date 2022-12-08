Actress Kirstie Alley’s alarming final Instagram post.

It worried her fans because she already seemed to be in a bad shape.

She was even told that she looked unrecognizable. Actress Kirstie Alley’s final Instagram post, just a few weeks before her death, worried her fans because she already seemed to be in a bad shape. The way she was moving, speaking and her facial expressions were so out of the ordinary that fans commented. Alley died of recently of colon cancer. Her children True and Lillie Parker made the announcement on Twitter. Alley’s manager, Donovan Daughtry, confirmed the actress’s death in an email to The Associated Press. KIRSTY ALLEY’S LAST POST Alley’s manager, Donovan Daughtry, confirmed the actress’s death in an email to The Associated Press. All this can be seen in her last Instagram message, a strange and even tragic video where the actress is describing what she will offer on Cameo. Fans noticed something strange in her behavior, from her facial gestures to the way she moved her hands and a strange noise that could be heard in the background, raising suspicions about her health.

ARE YOU OKAY? The goal was to promote her new Cameo, where people could pay to receive personal messages from Alley. She started the video introducing herself, but something strange happened as seconds passed, because the movie star began slurring her words. She said that she would record any message they asked for and she promoted it like this: “Merry Christmas! Or I want a divorce. Whatever you need!” However, despite the way she spoke, there was a bigger concern about her health. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Kirstie Alley final Instagram

WHY WERE HER FANS CONCERNED? People immediately noticed her strange hand gestures but that was not all, she also seemed to be slurring her words: “Girl, are you okay? Why are you talking like that?” A user commented, “Are these facial expressions a cry for help or…?” In addition, some fans pointed out that she looked unrecognizable, assuming that she had undergone cosmetic surgery because she didn’t look like her usual self, and they let her know: “I don’t even recognize you with all the facial ‘help’! That’s sad!” This video has caused a lot of controversy on social media, after the announcement of her death. Filed Under: Kirstie Alley Instagram

WHAT WAS HER CAREER LIKE? Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on Cheers and starred in films including Look Who’s Talking, died Monday at the age of 71. She played the role of Rebecca Howe on the NBC comedy series Cheers from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own comedy series, Veronica’s Closet, from 1997 to 2000. And perhaps one of her most famous movies was Look Who’s Talking, with John Travolta, is a timeless favorite. With information from The Sun. Filed Under: Kirstie Alley Last Instagram