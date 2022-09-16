‘I hate this’: King Charles throws tantrum over leaking pen

The queen consort tried to calm King Charles down.

The King was attempting to sign documents.

Does the new king have a bad temper?

King Charles of England again caused a scene on Tuesday when he was visibly angry at a leaking pen that stained his fingers during an important signing ceremony on his visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles, along with Queen Consort Camilla, attended a reception at the castle, where he met members of the Northern Ireland Assembly. What they did not expect is that the monarch would throw a tantrum again because of a leaking pen.

He had already made a scene!

After being officially declared as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III was heavily criticized on social media after being caught displaying a questionable attitude toward some workers. Twitter users criticized him, comparing him to his mother, who was never “ill mannered”.

It is a video where he's seen giving some orders, "in a rude way" and even "bring his teeth", as certain Twitter users wrote. But there were also those who defended him, saying that people had to "be understanding, since he just lost his mother."