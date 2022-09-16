‘I hate this’: King Charles throws tantrum over leaking pen
The queen consort tried to calm King Charles down. The King was attempting to sign documents. Does the new king have a bad temper?
King Charles of England again caused a scene on Tuesday when he was visibly angry at a leaking pen that stained his fingers during an important signing ceremony on his visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
Charles, along with Queen Consort Camilla, attended a reception at the castle, where he met members of the Northern Ireland Assembly. What they did not expect is that the monarch would throw a tantrum again because of a leaking pen.
He had already made a scene!
After being officially declared as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III was heavily criticized on social media after being caught displaying a questionable attitude toward some workers. Twitter users criticized him, comparing him to his mother, who was never “ill mannered”.
It is a video where he's seen giving some orders, "in a rude way" and even "bring his teeth", as certain Twitter users wrote. But there were also those who defended him, saying that people had to "be understanding, since he just lost his mother."
King Charles gets angry over a pen
"I can't bear this bloody thing!" he exclaimed irritated and left the room. Then, at a book signing at the end of the visit, the new British monarch was angry that he had gotten the date wrong and that his pen was leaking ink. Camilla tried to improve the situation.
The pen was quickly removed by a royal aide before Camilla sat down to sign the documents herself. The new king, 73, is traveling to all four parts of the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19.
The tour of his kingdom
The new king, 73, is traveling to all four corners of the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19. In Northern Ireland, thousands of supporters greeted Charles on Tuesday with handshakes, smiles and words of affection as he walked through the streets outside Hillsborough Castle.
The rise of Charles III, much less popular than EIizabeth II, starts a delicate period for a monarchy that faces multiple challenges, from the desire to distance itself from some Commonwealth countries (British Commonwealth) to criticism of its colonial and slave-owning past.
“Camilla puts up with everything”
As happened last time, users on social networks were quick to react to the new monarch’s attitude: “Less than a week on the throne and he’s already tired.” “After 76 years he has to ‘work’, that would get to anyone.” “The king’s coat is too big for him!”
He is indeed the heir who had to wait the longest to ascend to the throne, he also became the oldest person to be crowned as king. He was three years old when his mother was crowned.