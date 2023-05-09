One of King Charles’ royal pages is a surprising choice.

It’s rumored Prince William had an affair with his mother, Rose Hanbury.

Was Kate humiliated?

In the midst of all the controversy that overwhelms the royal family is the issue of Prince William’s alleged lover. The son of Rose Hanbury, who at one time was Kate’s close friend, was one of King Charles’ royal pages at his coronation.

There were several controversies swirling around the historic ceremony — from the fact that Prince Harry was seated in third row and not with his family, to the son of Prince William’s alleged lover having a role in the event.

King Charles III’s coronation

One of the traditions that Charles and Camila fulfilled at the coronation was to have four pages. This role is a distinction given to the adolescents children of the members of the nobility related to the royal family.

Camila has also been very aware of the sentimental bond, and that is why she chose members of her family to grant them this honor. Three of her grandchildren will occupy this position, which lasts two or three years. According to Tatler, her fourth page was her great-nephew Lord Oliver Cholmondeley.