Kimberly Flores shocked the internet with her six-pack.

Edwin Luna’s wife showed her insanely toned abs.

People don’t believe it’s just from working out. Since Edwin Luna’s wife, Kimberly Flores became known in Latin America for marrying the Trakalosa de Monterrey singer, the Guatemalan has not stopped proving that she has talent. In fact she has launched her own singing career and, more recently, appeared on the popular series Rica Famosa Latina. Still, do people dislike her? Now a series of photos that Kimberly shared on Instagram have sparked controversy because of her incredibly toned abs. Although we know she’s working out and following a strict diet, people were suspicious about whether her results were natural. Kimberly Flores surprised everyone with her abs It’s not unusual for Kimberly Flores to show some skin on Instagram so it wasn’t a big deal that she was showing off her abs. But people were surprised at how shredded she was. With blonder hair and a navy blue track suit that showed off how hard she’s been working at the gym, Kimberly Flores shared a selfie from what looked like her closet.

Edwin Luna’s wife’s abs have everyone talking In a series of three images, Kimberly Flores off her chiseled six-pack. However the way she’s sculpted made people wonder if the results were just from hard work. Could it be that Edwin Luna’s wife has overtrained? No one really wondered about whether she’s had surgery before, now people who don’t her would think she’s a professional fighter.

Did Kimberly Flores do something to her abs? La Mesa Caliente shared the images of Kimberly Flores on Instagram and the criticism was instant: “That abdomen is not from a gym no no noooo. She doesn’t even look like Kimberly. I thought it was another.” “Women for God’s sake love yourselves a little, don’t try to be someone else. Don’t be so vain. Leave the vanity of surgeries a bit. Look at this woman when she was on lcdlf, she looked pretty. She might have had surgery but she looked fine. But now she is like another person.” And it was just beginning of the criticism: “Surgery on the abdomen, nose, breasts, buttocks, teeth, and the brain and feet for when?” “I don’t know, it seems to have been operated on.” “Very operated.” “I think she abused surgeries, I think that the excess doesn’t look good, my opinion that nobody asked me.” “Poor woman, it looks like she’s not happy.”

Internet users don’t think Edwin Luna’s wife looks natural More people commented on Kimberly Flores: “Wow, what you see are scars.” “I wonder if there will be brain operations? Because maybe that’s what these women need, what’s the point of having a whole operation if their brain continues with their self-esteem on the ground?” “Of course they operated on her.” Edwin Luna said that he is proud of his wife’s body, but do people still not accept her?: “Wow, we’re going to congratulate the plastic surgeon for the abdominoplasty and we’re going to recommend her not to stand under the sun because it stains the skin from the internal scars.” “What it is to be lazy to exercise.” “Let her say the name of that excellent surgeon.”