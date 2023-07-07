Transgender singer Kim Petras is having her moment
Transgender singer Kim Petras has never been hotter. She is the first trans woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
- She was born on August 27, 1992 in Cologne, Germany.
- She has been involved in some important film projects.
Transgender singer Kim Petras is having her moment. Her ability to overcome career and personal obstacles has served as an inspiration for the next generation who want to transition in countries that aren’t always tolerant.
Petras currently resides in Los Angeles, where her career has taken off, making her one of the highest profile trans artists today.
Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win an award in the «Best Pop Duo/Group Performance» category for her song Unholy featuring Sam Smith.
Petras and Smith’s hit Unholy was featured on Sam’s fourth studio album, titled Gloria. The collaboration was a huge hit on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
Kim Petras is the second trans woman to win a Grammy. The first trans woman to be recognized at the prestigious award ceremony was singer Wendy Carlos in the 1970s.
Being honored at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Petras thanked those who came before her: «I want to thank all the amazing trans legends that came before me who opened these doors for me so I could be here this evening.»
Her transition was a media sensation in Germany
According to her official biography, Kim Petras appeared in documentary and talk shows at the age of 14 in an effort to gain permission for early gender confirmation surgery at 16 years old in Germany.
In September 2007, Petras was evaluated by the head of the Psychiatric Unit of the Frankfurt Hospital, Dr. Bernd Meyenburg, who subsequently approved her for the operation.
Kim Petras has said she was born in the wrong body
In 2008, Kim Petras publicly announced that her gender confirmation surgery had been successfully completed. At the time, The Telegraph reported that the singer was the youngest person in the world to undergo this procedure.
Months after her surgery, Petras told The Telegraph: «I was asked if I feel like a woman now, but honestly I’ve always felt like a woman, I just ended up in the wrong body.»