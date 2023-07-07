Transgender singer Kim Petras has never been hotter.

She was born on August 27, 1992 in Cologne, Germany.

Transgender singer Kim Petras is having her moment. Her ability to overcome career and personal obstacles has served as an inspiration for the next generation who want to transition in countries that aren’t always tolerant.

Petras currently resides in Los Angeles, where her career has taken off, making her one of the highest profile trans artists today.

Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win an award in the «Best Pop Duo/Group Performance» category for her song Unholy featuring Sam Smith.

Petras and Smith’s hit Unholy was featured on Sam’s fourth studio album, titled Gloria. The collaboration was a huge hit on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.