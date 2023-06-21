Kenia Ontiveros and Larry Hernández are expecting a baby!

How many children does Larry Hernandez have?

How the influencer announced her pregnancy.

On the afternoon of Saturday, June 17, renowned singer Larry Hernández left thousands of his fans speechless on social media by revealing that he is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Kenia Ontiveros.

The 46-year-old artist shared a moving 40-second video on Instagram, breaking the happy news to his followers. Although many were overjoyed, some left questionable comments.

Larry was married to Isabel Hernández, with whom he had his sons: Larry Jr and Sebastáin. The two separated in 2015 after eight years of marriage, but did not officially divorce until after three years of legal disputes.

Larry and Kenia met when she was 17 years old. They planned to marry in 2017 but Larry had to finalize his divorce first. Now they have three daughters together and they just announced they’re expecting their fourth together.