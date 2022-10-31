Does Kenia Ontiveros’ post-surgery butt look misshapen?

Did her surgery go wrong?

Larry Hernández’s wife showed off her new body. Kenia Ontiveros, Larry Hernández’s wife, underwent a major cosmetic surgery in early October where she had fat removed, got bigger breasts and a new butt, as well as other tweaks. She said it was to make herself feel more confident and her husband was delighted with the results. Weeks after the operation, the businesswoman was seen at an event in a jumpsuit that accentuated her body in an extraordinary way. It also highlighted her new butt. People thought she looked amazing from the front but what about her rear? Kenia Ontiveros decided to change her body On October 1st Kenia Ontiveros shared a video where she was preparing to enter the operating room and last week she decided to show how her transformation is going. She stepped out in a form-fitting outfit that showed off her new figure. Kenia Ontiveros has always stood out for being very frank with her followers. While other public figures deny having undergone cosmetic surgery, Larry Hernández’s young wife should be applauded for being open about her transformation.

Larry Hernández’s wife highlights her charms In a video before leaving for an event, Kenia Ontiveros wore an elegant pearl-colored jumpsuit with rhinestones and glitter. Her hair was perfectly combed into a ponytail. However all eyes were on her new breasts. Her tiny waist also made her male followers envy Larry Hernández. It’s clear she went for the Kardashian body type that is so fashionable these days.

What happened to Kenia Ontiveros’ butt? However, La Lengua Te Ve posted photos on Instagram where you can see Kenia from behind at the event where she went to show off her ‘new body’ and it is notable that her butt looks much rounder. People immediately commented. People had a lot of opinions about Kenia Ontiveros’ body: “Just like all those who have surgery, they are the same or similar.” “She was missing her legs.” “Why? If when she was exercising she looked very pretty, she is very beautiful, she did not need that.” “ So big and in a diaper!!!”

Is Larry Hernández’s wife accused of wearing a diaper? Given the size of her new butt, there were many comments about Larry Hernández’s wife: “She was disgraced.” “Just like his mother and Larry so much that she made fun of her mother-in-law.” “I think she did not need it.” “As long as it doesn’t burst.” “She looks the same as all those who are undergoing this type of cosmetic surgery. All the same. They have the same pattern.” It seems that the criticism for Kenia Ontiveros continues: “You can see the implants from an airplane.” “They look like potatoes.” “Very crooked.” “Very artificial.” “It seems that she has a disposable diaper.” “I thought she had a diaper!!” “Show off when you have this body based on exercise.. SEE THE VIDEO OF KENIA ONTIVEROS’ NEW BUTT