Did Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado confirm dating rumors?

They recently attended Ana Gabriel’s concert in Miami.

More details on the famous friends.

Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado dating rumors: Recently people were talking about the fact that Lili Estefan, Jessica Maldonado and Kate del Castillo all attended the Ana Gabriel concert in Miami together. The three of them enjoyed themselves to the fullest and even took backstage photos with the singer.

Later, they were seen relaxing on a yacht. Naturally, people began speculating about whether Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado are more than friends.

A great evening at Ana Gabriel’s concert

Latin Americans stars Lili Estefan and Kate del Castillo showed they can also be fans at an Ana Gabriel concert. The El Gordo y La Flaca host and the Mexican actress enjoyed the concert in Miami on June 3 and had a lot of fun singing together.

Lili and Kate met at the Kaseya Center, where Ana was making a stop on her Por Amor A Ustedes Tour. The Cuban presenter shared some glimpses of this magical experience on social media.