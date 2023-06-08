Did Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado confirm dating rumors at Ana Gabriel’s concert
Did Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado confirm dating rumors? They recently attended Ana Gabriel's concert in Miami.More details on the famous friends.
Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado dating rumors: Recently people were talking about the fact that Lili Estefan, Jessica Maldonado and Kate del Castillo all attended the Ana Gabriel concert in Miami together. The three of them enjoyed themselves to the fullest and even took backstage photos with the singer.
Later, they were seen relaxing on a yacht. Naturally, people began speculating about whether Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado are more than friends.
A great evening at Ana Gabriel’s concert
Latin Americans stars Lili Estefan and Kate del Castillo showed they can also be fans at an Ana Gabriel concert. The El Gordo y La Flaca host and the Mexican actress enjoyed the concert in Miami on June 3 and had a lot of fun singing together.
Lili and Kate met at the Kaseya Center, where Ana was making a stop on her Por Amor A Ustedes Tour. The Cuban presenter shared some glimpses of this magical experience on social media.
Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado dating rumors
Kate del Castillo has been seen dating former soccer player Luis García, as well as actors Aaron Díaz and Demián Bichir. However, for some time it has been speculated that she is in a relationship with journalist Jessica Maldonado.
Their outing to see Ana Gabriel — who has also been open about her sexual preferences for a long time — has sparked more gossip about the Kate and Jessica.
Are the rumors true?
Entertainment journalist Nelssie Carrillo made a compilation of videos that the the three stars shared while they were enjoying themselves on a yacht in Miami. «Let’s see what Ana Gabriel is drinking now,» said the Mexican actress in a clip.
The Mexican singer replied that she was only drinking water. Jessica Maldonado only made her presence felt when Kate pointed the camera at her. The three have been seen together on at least two occasions now.