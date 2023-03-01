Kate del Castillo is caught on video flirting with a waitress (VIDEO)

Kate del Castillo is caught on video at a restaurant.

She was flirting and dancing with a waitress.

Her friends had a big surprise for the actress. Kate del Castillo just finished the third season of Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur and now she is immersed in new projects. However, this weekend she had the opportunity to spend some time with friends and it seems that they were celebrating something very special because they had a surprise for her. Last year she fell in love with her current partner, a photographer who works on film and television projects. Now the Mexican actress stunned everyone by flirting and dancing with a waitress at the restaurant she went to with friends. Kate del Castillo causes controversy in a restaurant For a long time Kate del Castillo’s sexuality has been questioned even though she’s always dated men. However, the beautiful Mexican does not care what people say about her. She loves to go out and have a good time. El Gordo y la Flaca shared video of the her evening out on Instagram. It shows Kate del Castillo in a fancy restaurant when she is suddenly startled by a group of waiters carrying shots in plastic planes.

The waitress who flirts with Kate del Castillo The Univisión show had fun with the video because one of the waitresses, who clearly admires the actress, is dancing animatedly while Kate del Castillo enjoys the attention and begins flirting with the girl. Although, at first, La Reina del Sur hesitated to begin dancing because her friends were recording it, it is obvious that she was infected by the good vibes and decided to just enjoy the party.

A waitress flirts with the actress from La Reina del Sur All the people who were in the room began to dance and record Kate del Castillo’s moves with their cell phones. She was surrounded by all of the servers although it was not her birthday, which is in October. Between the music, the alcohol and the party atmosphere, Kate del Castillo allowed herself to be admired and danced not only with a waitress who put on the party but also with another one who approached her to perrear.

Did Kate confirm suspicions? People immediately commented: “I love that woman for her charisma.” “The girl who came in first took everything, I loved her.” “The waiters like they had the wrong job. Those are dancers, maybe!” “Someone like me, who couldn’t take their eyes off the first waitress?? She stayed with the show! The best!” “What the waiters must earn must be very good pay to stand out dancing like that.” More people added: “Definitely the one who stole my attention is the first waitress because of that rhythm.” “If my birthday doesn’t surprise me like this, and the waitress in front doesn’t dance like that… I don’t want anything.” “I fell in love with the first waitress about her movements…wow my respects!!” “how well the waitress in front dances wow, what a good vibe in that restaurant.”