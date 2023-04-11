Kate Bush guitarist Ian Bairnson dies at 69

Renowned Kate Bush and Alan Parsons Project guitarist dies.

Ian Bairnson passed away at the age of 69.

His cause of death is revealed. Guitarist Ian Bairnson dies. The world of music has been plunged into mourning after the death of a renowned guitarist. One of the most talented musicians of his generation passed away on Friday. His family announced it on social media. Ian Bairnson played with the The Alan Parsons Project and and on Kate’s 1978 classic hit Wuthering Heights. The Scottish guitarist died on Friday, April 7 at the age of 69, according to his wife. Guitarist Ian Bairnson dies Leila Bairnson broke the sad news on Instagram. She was married to the musician for almost 24 years and shared a photograph with her late husband along with an emotional message. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April. Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky,'” she wrote in the post.

Guitarist Ian Bairnson’s cause of death Bairnson’s wife highlighted his legacy: “Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.” She also revealed his cause of death: “I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia. ❤️🙏🏻💔.”

Bairnson’s legendary career Ian was born in Lerwick, in the Shetland Islands of Scotland and played with The Alan Parsons Project between 1975 and 1990. The guitarist stopped playing in 2018 after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with a ‘progressive neurological condition’, according to MSN. Alan Parsons dedicated an emotional message to him on Facebook: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and musical icon, Ian Bairnson. I have always considered Ian a musical genius. It was my great pleasure that he was involved in all The Alan Parsons Project albums and several other albums under my name since then.”

How long had he been ill? Ian Bairnson was also known for playing on the band’s hit Eye in the Sky and known for playing the intro song for the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era in the 90s. He also played on singles such as Time, Don’t Answer Me and Games People Play”, according to Rolling Stone. “Ian’s family and I would like to inform you that some time ago he was diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition that affects his communication skills. As a result, he will not play in public in the future, although he still plays the guitar and piano every day for his own pleasure. We would like to thank you for your loyal support over the years and reassure you that he is otherwise in very good health and receiving good care,” wrote a spokesperson.