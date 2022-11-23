Kassandra Aguayo is accused of murdering her boyfriend Ramón Flores

Kassandra Aguayo was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Ramón Flores was found dead in his home.

She said that she stayed in the house until he passed away.

Kassandra Aguayo, 29, is charged in Texas with stabbing murder of her boyfriend, 66-year-old Ramón Flores. She told the authorities that after stabbing him she stayed and watched him until he died.

Kassandra Aguayo’s brutal crime was discovered on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Lubbock, in northwest Texas. However, she wasn’t arrested until a week into the police investigation.

The case documents, consulted by MundoNow give an account of the details of Kassandra Aguayo’s crime that was classified by the detectives of the Homicide Division of the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) as a domestic violence case.

According to Texas State Penal Code the crime of homicide like the one faced by Kassandra Aguayo is punishable by a sentence of 20 to 99 years in prison. At the time of writing this story, the defendant is still waiting for the date for her first hearing before a judge.