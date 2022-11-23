Kassandra Aguayo is accused of murdering her boyfriend Ramón Flores
Kassandra Aguayo was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend to death. Ramón Flores was found dead in his home with a wound to his stomach.
Kassandra Aguayo, 29, is charged in Texas with stabbing murder of her boyfriend, 66-year-old Ramón Flores. She told the authorities that after stabbing him she stayed and watched him until he died.
Kassandra Aguayo’s brutal crime was discovered on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Lubbock, in northwest Texas. However, she wasn’t arrested until a week into the police investigation.
The case documents, consulted by MundoNow give an account of the details of Kassandra Aguayo’s crime that was classified by the detectives of the Homicide Division of the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) as a domestic violence case.
According to Texas State Penal Code the crime of homicide like the one faced by Kassandra Aguayo is punishable by a sentence of 20 to 99 years in prison. At the time of writing this story, the defendant is still waiting for the date for her first hearing before a judge.
Ramón Flores’ family discovers his body
Early that Friday morning, relatives of Ramón Flores went to his home at 5400 Interstate 27, in the eastern Lubbock metropolitan area, concerned that he was not answering calls or messages. They forced their way into the house.
One of Ramón Flores’ relatives later told detectives that he lived with his girlfriend, Kassandra Aguayo. When the family entered the house, they found Flores dead and immediately called the police. Aguayo was not home.
Ramón Flores was stabbed in the stomach
The LBP Homicide Division noted that there were no signs of a fight in the house and no one had broken in. Robbery was ruled out as the motive for the crime. A family member said that the night before he had spoken with Ramón Flores and he heard Kassandra Aguayo shouting angrily in the background.
An autopsy determined that Flores had died from a knife wound to the abdomen. However, he had also been suffocated.
Kassandra Aguayo refuses to reveal her motive
Kassandra Aguayo became a “person of interest” in a matter of hours after the death of her boyfriend Ramón Flores. Homicide Division detectives were able to find and question her on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
She told detectives that she had put a bag over her boyfriend’s head to suffocate him. However, he did not die, though he was unconscious. Then Kassandra Aguayo stabbed him in the stomach with a knife and stayed in the house watching him until she was sure he was dead. According to Everything Lubbock, she did not reveal her motive.