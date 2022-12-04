Do Karla Martínez’s teen daughters look like her? (PHOTOS)
Do Karla Martínez's teen daughters look like her? When was the last time the Despierta América host was seen with the girls?
- They have already become beautiful teenagers.
Karla Martínez is one of the hosts most beloved by the Hispanic public who have watched Despierta América evolve over the years. Just like the other presenters, she also likes to talk about her private life and for a long time she declared that her life as a mother is the best thing that could have happened to her… but what about her daughters?
Although the host is very active on Instagram, where she shares photos and videos about her personal life, the truth is that her teenage daughters Antonella and Michaella haven’t been seen in pictures with her for several months. It turns out the Despierta América presenter has a very important reason for that…
Are Karla Martínez’s daughters seen with her again?
If she goes on a trip, or at home or on the show, Karla Martínez shares images for her followers to comment on and interact with her. However, what what about the presenter’s daughters?
Antonella is her firstborn and is currently 15 years old, according to People en Español. Meanwhile, in October, her second daughter, Michaella, turned 14. However, the last time Karla Martínez shared a photo of them was in 2020 and in that one you could see that the girls had grown a lot.
The girls have grown grown up and their resemblance to their mother is evident
In 2020 Karla Martínez posted the last photo of her daughters and it was from an afternoon when they went skating together. The girls ,Antonella and Michaella, looked happy and were wearing casual clothes skating on the street and enjoying each other’s company. So why has Karla stopped posting photos of them?
In a recent interview, Karla Martínez said that her young girls don’t like to be exposed to their mother’s fans, which obviously means that they are not going to work in show business: “They don’t like it. They are very private and I really love that they are like that,” said the Mexican host.
Karla Martínez considers her children her greatest blessing
Several years ago, Karla Martínez said that being a mother was her greatest blessing and that she would always protect and respect what the girls wanted. This is why she no longer shows them on social media because Antonella and Michaella really enjoy their privacy.
Still, it is evident that the girls share traits with their famous mother because in a photograph taken at a New York skyscraper a few years ago, you can see how the girls’ smiles are similar to Karla Martínez’s. Although they also look a lot like their father.
Who is the Despierta América host’s husband?
Karla also doesn’t share many photos of her husband, because according to El Universal, the brother of Ana Patricia Gámez, also enjoys being anonymous. Emerson Plaza and Karla Martínez have been married for 17 years, so they’re doing great.
The one family member who stands out on her social media is her sister-in-law and host Ana Patricia Gámez. The two have a very good relationship and it shows when they’re together. Some images in this note come from the following video.