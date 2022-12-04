Do Karla Martínez’s daughters look like her?

When was the last time the Despierta América host was seen with the girls?

They have already become beautiful teenagers.

Karla Martínez is one of the hosts most beloved by the Hispanic public who have watched Despierta América evolve over the years. Just like the other presenters, she also likes to talk about her private life and for a long time she declared that her life as a mother is the best thing that could have happened to her… but what about her daughters?

Although the host is very active on Instagram, where she shares photos and videos about her personal life, the truth is that her teenage daughters Antonella and Michaella haven’t been seen in pictures with her for several months. It turns out the Despierta América presenter has a very important reason for that…

Are Karla Martínez’s daughters seen with her again?

If she goes on a trip, or at home or on the show, Karla Martínez shares images for her followers to comment on and interact with her. However, what what about the presenter’s daughters?

Antonella is her firstborn and is currently 15 years old, according to People en Español. Meanwhile, in October, her second daughter, Michaella, turned 14. However, the last time Karla Martínez shared a photo of them was in 2020 and in that one you could see that the girls had grown a lot.