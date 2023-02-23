The hosts of Despierta América announced Karina Manzanero’s death.

See the last photo she shared on Instagram.

How did the producer die? Morning show Despierta América suffered another tragic loss. According to Karla Martínez, a member of their production team has died. The other hosts took the time to show how much it hurt them to hear the news. The news of Karina Manzanero’s death comes just weeks after the death of producer Alejandra Isabel, who received a heartfelt tribute on the program. Host Alana Tacher was also very moved. What did Karina Manzanero do for Despierta América? Nothing beats the sad goodbyes the Despierta América hosts give their colleagues as they did with the death of producer Alejandra Isabel, or with Antonieta Collins who had to leave the show due to illness. Most recently, they reported the tragic death of producer Karina Manzanero. The entertainment morning show had more sad news as they confirmed the death of one of the show’s producers. “This is a family and families are always in the good times and the not so good ones,” Karla Martínez said in a serious tone.

Karina’s colleagues gave her an emotional farewell Accompanied by Alan Tacher, Raúl González and Francisca, who would later be joined by the entire team, the Mexican host gave the sad news to viewers. “We want to inform you that this weekend a great co-worker, very dear to all of us, left us, Karina Manzanero,” she explained. Despite not appearing on the program directly, the producer worked behind the scenes. She died at the age of 56. “Today, looking at the sky, we say goodbye to you, dear Kari, thanking you for always enlightening us with your smile. Thank you. Goodbye Kari,” added Martínez.

Karina Manzanero’s last photo: Did she predict her death? “THANKS FOR SO MUCH LOVE!! With faith and hope always in me,” Karina wrote in the description of the last photo that she shared on Instagram. The snapshot was posted on August 30, 2021, quite a long time ago for someone who’s active on social media. It is an image of clouds in the sky. Could it be that for almost two years she had felt her death was near? She often shared nature photos on Instagram, very few were of her or any other aspect of her personal life.

Everyone has the same question So far they have not disclosed how the Despierta América producer died, so it’s the question everyone is asking online. “What happened to her if she was very young? “What happened to her, she was so young, may she rest in peace.” The hosts of the morning show also received support for the death of their partner: “Rest in peace and strength for all of you.” “RIP may the Lord have her in his eternal glory.” “May God have Karina in his holy glory”