Karina Banda talks about an important topic.

Is Carlos Ponce’s wife separating from the actor?

Will fulfilling her dream sacrifice her marriage? Host Karina Banda left Enamorándonos to pursue an alternate project with Univisión. However, that was months ago and now Carlos Ponce’s wife is making an unexpected announcement… Is it possible that she and the actor are separating? For many years the Mexican host had been looking for a TV opportunity and the great exposure she had while on Enamorándonos put her on the map until the original host, Ana Patricia Gámez, returned to the program. Now is another big change on the horizon? Is Karina Banda leaving her husband to pursue a dream? On her Facebook account, Karina shared her excitement about what she was preparing to do and, although many speculated that she was possibly going to become a mother, the truth is that it has nothing to do with having a baby as she began explaining in a live broadcast. Just when her fans thought she was announcing a pregnancy, Karina threw that theory overboard: “I literally believed that this dream was never going to come true and not because I didn’t fight for it but because I was already, according to me, so happy with what I had achieved, that I had forgotten about this dream and saw it as too far away for it to happen.”

Carlos Ponce’s wife spoke about what she’ll be doing Is she taking some time to get away from everyone including her husband and her little dog? The truth is that nothing in life is free and Karina Banda knows that she had to make a sacrifice to fulfill her dream: “I can’t believe what I’m going through, I’m going to tell you everything. Here I am, dreams come true!” she said excitedly. Karina said that she will go to live in Argentina for a couple of months even though she will be away from her husband Carlos Ponce: “I strongly believe that God’s plans are perfect, sometimes there are things that take us by surprise, there will be things that we don’t understand and that hurt us, but at the end of the day, I hope that my testimony is very useful for everyone who is going through something. God always has a better plan,” she said on Facebook live.

Karina Banda showed a video of her arrival at her new home The Mexican host couldn’t explain to her followers what is happening in her life at the moment: “I can tell you that I will be living here for two and a half months. I was very nervous, look, my skin gets goosebumps. I thought a lot that I had to leave my home, separate from Carlos, from Bruno, from my family, leave my home for a little while for this adventure that has me super excited. I am, listen to what I’m going to tell you, I’m fulfilling the dream that I had all my life, with that I tell you everything,” she said, according to People en Español. Carlos Ponce’s wife said that she was fulfilling a lifelong dream: “The dream that I had as a child, professionally speaking, I am fulfilling it now. I can’t tell you much about what I’m doing!”

Are people applauding her for taking time away from her husband Carlos Ponce? Before finishing her live, Karina Banda said that it would not take long for us to find out what she was talking about: “You know that I’m an open book with you, but there are things that at the level of my work and my company, I cannot tell you. It’s not for me to say, but you’ll know very soon…” People immediately commented: “Hello, is it true that you’re pregnant?” “Where are you, yesterday I saw that you were going on a trip but I didn’t have time to see where you were going.” “Argentina is a very beautiful country and yes, the South American economy is bad, it’s difficult.” “Carlos is a good father and husband, nice family.” “Karina. Don’t be mean to your husband. When he helps you to organize. Thank him.” SEE THE VIDEO OF KARINA BANDA