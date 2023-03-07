Karina Banda discusses a terrible decision she made about her hair.

The host of Enamorándonos USA faces the consequences.

What happened to the gorgeous host? Karina Banda says she’s devastated. The charismatic Mexican host of Enamorándonos La Isla is beloved by Latino and Spanish-speaking audiences for her frankness when talking about sensitive issues that she knows other women can identify with. However, Carlos Ponce’s wife is facing a very serious problem with her hair. She says it’s left her feeling “distressed and worried”. She told her story in a Facebook live. Karina Banda reveals her bad decision The Mexican host, who is currently living in Argentina, revealed that she made a bad decision regarding her hair and now is suffering the consequences. “I’m going to tell you something, now you do value what you have when you lose it. I’m worried that my hair will start to fall out or get more damaged, all because I haven’t taken care of it,” she began. “I wanted it darker, I wanted hair like brown, my hair tends to go orange… I told (the stylist) that I wanted a nice brown. So this person did not speak English or Spanish, he only spoke Turkish, and with the translator, I guided him with a photo of a job that that a person had already done. I told him: “I want this…” she continued.

Karina Banda did not expect her hair to be such a disaster Karina Banda began to realize that while he was coloring her hair, it wasn’t turning out the way she expected. “They start to paint my hair and I see that my hair is starting to get bleached. I don’t understand why he’s bleaching it, and not only that…” “But he bleached it so much that my hair was white and I was scared, but I didn’t say anything, I thought, ‘He knows what he’s doing.'” Carlos Ponce’s wife opened up about her issues recently on Facebook.

Karina’s hair was badly damaged In a nutshell, Karina’s hair was bleached so much that it was very damaged. In fact, she said it began to fall out so she decided to cut it. “The pieces of my hair were coming out.” Little by little Karina, host of Enamorándonos La Isla, revealed that she decided to take extra special care of her hair with treatments and masks, which she began to describe.

How she realized what had happened “I began to investigate and indeed, my hair is very fragile due to all the bleaching it was subjected to, I am working in Argentina with temperatures of 36 and 37 degrees, the heat from the dryer, curling iron, iron and sun has my hair in a terrible state,” said the host. Now, Karina is determined to do everything to fix her hair. “Today I can tell you that I’m scared and I’m worried because I have never had my hair as damaged as it is now. I will start a challenge to recover my healthy hair, if you dare to do it with me, this is what you need… I will have everything ready for you, very nice so that we can do this together and see if we can recover our hair,” she said on Facebook.