Karely Ruiz will collaborate with Babo on an OnlyFans video.

Whatever they do will set social media on fire.

“It’s going to be done, that’s a reality.”

In recent days, an explicit video of Babo of Cartel de Santa went viral. It was released for his new single, Piensa en mí, and in the OnlyFans version he appears nude. Several OnlyFans stars were seen in the clip, but internet users clamored for Karely Ruiz.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican beauty had rejected an offer to appear in the rapper’s video and fans were disappointed that they didn’t get to see the two stars together. However, apparently Karely changed her mind and has agreed to collaborate with Babo on a video.

Karely Ruiz will appear in a video with Babo

There were two versions of the popular Cartel de Santa rapper’s video. One was for YouTube while the other was for OnlyFans. In the second version he appears with several totally naked models, which caused a stir on social media.

At the same time, an explicit video of Karely Ruiz was leaked on Twitter. In it, she and another woman are naked on a bed. Netizens immediately asked the two celebrities to make a video together and apparently this will happen, since she seems to have accepted the invitation.