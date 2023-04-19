A Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a Black teen.

16-year-old Ralph Yarl accidentally went to the wrong house.

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING OF BLACK TEEN The Clay County prosecutor's office filed charges against a white man suspected of shooting a Black teenager when he went to pick up his younger siblings and rang the wrong doorbell. Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson filed criminal charges against 84-year-old Andrew Lester on Monday for wounding teenager Ralph Yarl. Lester was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action, according to the EFE news agency.

What happened to Ralph Yarl? Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house last Thursday night in a Clay County neighborhood but had the wrong address. After ringing the doorbell, he was shot twice in the head. Paul Yarl, father of the 16-year-old student, said this morning that his son has been released from the hospital and is at home where his mother, who is a nurse, is caring for him. “He keeps getting better. He responds and is making good progress,” he added, according to EFE.

What did Andrew Lester say? Lester was detained for 24 hours, the maximum for a crime suspect, until charges were filed, and was later released while police searched for more evidence, according to The Associated Press. According to court records cited by KCTV television, Lester said he fired two shots within seconds of opening the door. He saw the teenager run away and called the police from his home phone.

“It was the last thing I wanted to do” Lester told police that no words were exchanged and that the teenager had not said anything before he opened the door. He explained that he didn’t want to shoot anyone but he was terrified because of his age. President Biden called the injured young man on Monday to offer his support. “Tonight, the president spoke by phone with Ralph Yarl and wished him a speedy recovery,” the White House said in a statement, according to EFE.

Will the violence continue? According to EFE, Missouri has a stand your ground law, which allows those who feel threatened to defend their lives or property with weapons. Prosecutor Thompson noted that the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison. A GoFundMe campaign started by Faith Spoonmore, Yarl’s aunt, had received more than $1.2 million by noon Monday and family lawyers criticized the shooter’s release. Jennifer Houston, Leslie Jones, Halle Berry and other celebrities have joined the chorus of those who have protested the incident, EFE said.